‘Y’all gave this woman a career’: YouTuber HRH Collection targets TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney in transphobic tweets

'She has always been ableist, fatphobic, racist, transphobic.'

Internet Culture

Posted on Dec 19, 2022

Alexandra Pierce, also known as HRH Collection, a YouTuber and jewelry designer, frequently makes offensive remarks via TikTok and Twitter. Her recent transphobic and racist tweets target transgender actress Dylan Mulvaney along with drag queen story hour and the concept of racial privilege.

Pierce is behind multiple viral TikTok sounds, including but not limited to, “It’s not the vibe—stop.”

In tweets between Thursday and Sunday, Pierce wrote that “Blacks have more privilege than whites,” drag queen story hours are equivalent to children being allowed in strip clubs, and TikToker and actress Dylan Mulvaney “will never be a girl.”

Pierce on Sunday misgendered Mulvaney while calling her “creepy” and accusing her of putting tampons “up [her] ass.” Mulvaney has posted on her TikTok about carrying around tampons to give to anyone in need and recently partnered with Tampax.

Pierce also tweeted about Iran and people discussing their identities when marketing products, writing “Free Iran? Aren’t you Muslim?” and “Support my line cuz I’m a woman my skin is white I’m my mom was of an immigrant family. See how [R-word] you sound?”

Pierce’s viral TikTok sound has been used in over 117,000 TikTok videos, but racist comments she made in her YouTube videos have drawn fire in recent years. The jewelry designer has approximately 372,000 subscribers on YouTube. She did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Eve 6000, a competitor on Canada’s Drag Race, tweeted screenshots of Pierce’s racist and transphobic comments on Dec. 19. “Y’all gave this woman a career,” Eve wrote.

In a Twitter direct message to the Daily Dot, Eve clarified that because “a lot of young people” have supported Pierce by sharing her content, ironically or not, she’s become a meme.

“But she has always been ableist, fatphobic, racist, transphobic, and transparently right wing,” Eve 6000 told the Daily Dot.

*First Published: Dec 19, 2022, 3:34 pm CST

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

