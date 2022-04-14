Woman hands on homeless man face caption "the homeless man who apparently stole my heart after 4 cocktails" (l) Woman with homeless man holding each other dancing down sidewalk caption "the homeless man who apparently stole my heart after 4 cocktails" (c) Woman hugging homeless man caption "the homeless man who apparently stole my heart after 4 cocktails" (r)

‘This whole encounter feels like it didn’t come from a good place’: Woman shares video with homeless man, sparking debate on exploitation

'Mean girl energy.'

IRL

Published Apr 14, 2022

A viral recording of a woman’s friendly encounter with a homeless man is sparking a debate among TikTokers. Some people felt like she was being kind, while others called her a “bully.”

The TikTok was uploaded by Grace (@thanks4coming) on April 13. In the clip, Grace is seen holding her wallet and exchanging what looks like a necklace with a homeless man. Then the two walk off with their arms over each other. The text overlay reads: “The homeless man who apparently stole my heart after 4 cocktails.”

Apparently I tried to slide him a $50 too

“Apparently I tried to slide him a $50 too,” she wrote in the caption. The TikTok has over 1.2 million views and counting.

Some commenters applauded Grace, saying she “probably made his year.”

“You are forever gonna be a happy moment in his life. Such a blessing,” another TikToker commented.

“Lol I just know u made him so happy,” wrote another.

Other TikTokers felt uncomfortable with the recording, as if the encounter felt more like exploiting the man for her own gain or entertainment. “Incredibly sad. this whole encounter feels like it didn’t come from a good place just treating him like a pet for a video,” one TikToker wrote.

“Exactly. I’m so glad you agree. This is really hard to watch. Mean girl energy,” another TikToker said.

“They seem to think this girl made his life over a 15 minute encounter,” wrote another.

“She hash-tagged ‘1 leg’ so no one is assuming anything. It’s a fact. She’s a straight bully. Your comment was unnecessary,” one TikToker wrote. As of Thursday, that hashtag was no longer there.

The Daily Dot reached out to Grace via TikTok comment for comment on the story.

*First Published: Apr 14, 2022, 6:05 pm CDT

Kathleen is a Honolulu-based freelance writer, editor and communications strategist who has been published by the New York Times, Vice, Huffington Post, Hana Hou!, and more. She's worked in the communication departments at the Honolulu Museum of Art, ACLU of Hawaii and Hawaii Community Foundation. When she's not writing, she can be found in the ocean, walking her rescue poi dog or oil painting.

