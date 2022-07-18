Psychologists’ opinions on jealousy in a relationship vary. While it’s pretty much universally agreed that “chronic jealousy” is never a good thing, a mild dose of it is believed to be healthy.

And there are some situations that lend themselves to the creation of jealousy more than others. If someone’s posting comments that are a little too appreciative on your significant other’s social media posts, that might grind your gears a little bit

But what about when you’re getting food delivered? TikToker @bbynellz says her significant other ordered food at a spot called Fresh Kitchen, and a heart was drawn around his name on the order receipt.

“Got this fucking food my boyfriend ordered, and this bitch is gonna put a heart around his fucking name. Who is this bitch? You got bitches that work at Fresh Kitchen? Got bitches making my food?”

“But naw frl why she did this ?” the TikToker further questioned in the caption.

The camera pans from the bag of food with the receipt attached to it to the TikToker’s boyfriend, who is smiling.

TikTokers had various responses to the heart receipt fiasco. Some viewers they “wouldn’t let that slide” and urged the TikToker to “call and complain.” Some said the heart would be a cause for argument between them and their significant other or that they would order a meal under his name again and then go pick it up themselves.

Some workers, however, chimed in to say they put hearts on all of the receipts they hand out.

“Nah cause I do this to every order I bag LMFAOO maybe I gotta stop,” one wrote.

“I work at hooters and do this with everyone’s order, guy or girl, didn’t even think about how this could be interpreted wrong,” another said.

And others expressed that if they felt secure in their relationship, something like that wouldn’t bother them in the slightest.

“If my relationship on lock I wouldn’t be worried but that’s just meee,” one wrote.

One person in the comments section claimed they’re the co-worker of the person who drew the heart. “HAHA omg i can’t believe i found this,” they wrote.

@bbynellz’s video was viewed 1 million times since June 29. The TikToker later added in the comments section that at least the food “tasted phenomenal.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @bbynellz for via TikTok comment.

