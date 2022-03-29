‘They be getting real sensitive when you call them out’: Man calls TikToker ‘jealous wh*re’ after she threatens to expose him to girlfriend for flirting online

A viral TikTok video shows a conversation between a user and a man who allegedly called her a “jealous whore” after she threatened to tell his girlfriend he was flirting online.

In response to a photo that TikToker @dilfsaremyweakness4life posted, the man wrote in a direct message, “I gotta wife you up.”

After the TikToker responded that she was going to tell his girlfriend what he said, the man wrote, “Damn can’t even be nice to girls anymore.” He then called the TikToker a “jealous whore.”

By Tuesday, the TikTok video had been viewed over 5.5 million times. The user captioned the clip, “Don’t even be following me if u got a gf.”

Many commenters on the video criticized the man’s reaction.

“They be getting real sensitive when you call them out,” user @kiwi_milo0 wrote.

“Nice ≠ blatant flirting,” @ololomaryololo added.

“He gaslight so quickly,” @xojessicatorres commented.

In a follow-up video about the interaction, @dilfsaremyweakness4life shared a screenshot of her alleged conversation with the man’s girlfriend.

The girlfriend says that her boyfriend told her that the TikToker was actually with her boyfriend’s brother because the brother “took his phone and texted that.”

“I think that she just wanted to believe him because she loved him so much,” the TikToker said of the girlfriend. “Sometimes you really just want to believe him. So my heart goes out to her.”

Some commenters on the follow-up video said they felt sorry for the girlfriend.

“Why is the gf so vulnerable,” @ellyshii420 commented. “It hurts to look at.”

“Can’t believe she fell for that, she deserves better,” @hailsith wrote.

“She doesn’t believe it this is just the 10000th time,” @kothvos commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to @dilfsaremyweakness4life via TikTok comment.

