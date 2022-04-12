‘Throwing cake with the knife in it says it all’: Groom knocks bride to ground while throwing cake in her face, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok video, a groom knocks his bride to the ground while throwing cake at her during their wedding, sparking debate in the comments section.

Shortly after cutting the first piece of cake, the groom shoves a slice into the bride’s face. She pushes back, before he grabs another whole cake and throws it into her face, knocking her to the ground.

She soon realizes that she’s bleeding due to a cut on her arm. “Look what you did, honey. I’m bleeding,” she says.

“I’m in trouble,” he says to the camera, before they start cleaning her arm and picking cake out of her hair.

The video was shared to TikTok by user @irisbetsiemartinez but was posted on YouTube back in 2013. It is unclear wear the video originated. On TikTok, it received over 4.3 million views, and many users showed disapproval of cake-throwing in the comments.

“My biggest ick I don’t even know why people would do that,” one user said.

“I’ve never found that funny,” another said.

Several users argued that the aggression of cake-throwing reflects poorly on the groom and their relationship.

“That’s not a good start,” one user said.

“Oh his wedding day! If he is that aggressive for a joke I can’t imagine getting mad at closed door,” another user said.

Others warned about the dangers of throwing wedding cakes, with one user pointing out that the groom was holding the sharp cake server in his other hand as he threw cake at her.

“Throwing cake with the knife in it says it all,” one user said.

“Some cakes have spikes holding the layers together,” another pointed out.

