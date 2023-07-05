conservative dad wearing grindr hat

‘It is gagging the beach’: Intern’s conservative dad wears Grindr baseball hat. He doesn’t know that Grindr is a dating app for men

'Pretty sure he knows.'

IRL

Posted on Jul 5, 2023

While working a summer internship with Grindr, a man gave his father a hat from the company. In a twist that tickled users online, his dad has been wearing the hat—without knowing Grindr’s purpose.

In a TikTok posted Monday, Jake (@jake_amazing) shows his father wearing a black baseball hat that says Grindr, with the company’s signature logo. Grindr is a dating app known as a place where its users, primarily gay men, solicit hookups.

“I told my conservative dad my internship was at a software company,” Jake wrote in his TikTok’s overlay text. “But I don’t think he looked it up or knows what it for.”

On Wednesday, Jake’s video had almost 2 million views.

@jake_amazing Hehehe#gay ♬ original sound – Jake

In a follow-up video, Jake shows his father wearing the Grindr hat while reading a magazine on the beach.

“Update: conservative dad has new favorite hat,” Jake wrote in the video’s overlay text. “I still don’t think he looked it up or gets it. It is gagging the beach.”

Commenters on Jake’s initial video hat appreciated the humor of his father wearing the cap.

“Icon,” @chapstickwater commented.

“Slayed,” @juliaweiner_ wrote.

“This is so on point,” @abelsouthall commented. “Most of the time they’ve no idea what they’re fighting against.”

Others asked that Jake post his father’s reaction when he finds out what Grindr is—if he truly doesn’t already know.

“Parents are a little sneakier than you think we might be,” @dmsticgds commented. “Pretty sure he knows.”

*First Published: Jul 5, 2023, 4:25 pm CDT

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

