‘Don’t even worry about the color’: Customer says Dunkin’ gave her botched matcha, then gaslit her

TikTok user Dasani (@dasani..dior) went viral for posting a video about the disappointing experience she had when she ordered from a Dunkin’ on Prarie View A&M University’s campus. She claimed an employee tried telling her there was nothing wrong with her drink, even though it was severely discolored.

“First of all, let’s take a guess at what I ordered,” Dasani said in the video. “All right, time’s over. I ordered a matcha, right.”

According to 3 Leaf, matcha beverages are typically categorized by their “rich, deep green color.” The darker the hue, the higher quality the matcha is supposed to be. The beverage Dasani showed in the video appears white.

After displaying her beverage, the TikToker continued with her story and explained what happened when an employee called her to retrieve her order.

“She calls my number. I’m walking up there to go get my drink … she gon’ be like, ‘Don’t even worry about the color. It’s just the syrup that made it look like that,'” Dasani recalled.

The employee’s reasoning did not convince the TikToker. She explained that she has had “too many instances at this specific on-campus Dunkin,'” and insinuated that she’s fed up with the location. Dasani also revealed that the employee included an extra detail on her drink that sealed the deal on her frustration.

The detail is a smiley face drawn on the cup’s lid accompanied by what appears to be the letters “P” and “S.”

“That sent me over the edge,” the TikToker said. “That was my breaking point ’cause she’s smiling; the cup’s smiling; I’m not. I’m drinking oat milk and vanilla syrup and ice blended up into a Coolatta.”

In the comments section, viewers expressed disbelief that the drink Dasani received was supposed to be a matcha beverage.

“Why is it whiiiittteee,” one viewer asked.

“Girl you said matcha I said chai,” a second commented.

“Oh girlie that looks like spoiled milk I’m so sorry,” another wrote.

Other viewers called out the worker for claiming that Dunkin’ uses syrup to make matcha beverages.

“We don’t use syrup for the matcha,” one viewer, who seems to be a Dunkin’ employee, claimed.

“They use matcha powder! Ouuu I would be mad,” a second wrote.

“She 1000% forgot the powder and was wondering why it came out that color,” another suggested.

According to a tutorial uploaded by Dunkin’ worker and YouTuber @NAZ_INVEST, the coffee chain uses powder for its matcha drinks. The matcha powder is added to the beverages before liquid ingredients like milk.

Judging from the appearance of Dasani’s beverage, the employee who prepared it may not have added enough powder or may have forgotten to add it altogether.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dasani via TikTok comment and Dunkin’ Donuts via email.