‘I’ve never picked up food from a strip club before’: TikToker accidentally ordered food from a strip club via DoorDash on her corporate credit card

This week, a TikToker shared a DoorDash experience in which she accidentally ordered food from a strip club on a company credit card. After posting her story, user Molly (@mswizzle1105) quickly went viral, racking up over 1.1 million views in just a few days.

In her TikTok, Molly explains that she was covering the anime and video game convention MomoCon for work when she and a coworker decided to order food.

It was only after she placed her order that she realized the restaurant she ordered from, Magic City, was better known as one of Atlanta’s most famous strip clubs.

In her TikTok, she claims that she was drawn to the restaurant on DoorDash because they offered chicken and waffles. Her coworker then told her that he loved Magic City and that the food was “so good.”

“He didn’t tell me it was a strip club!” Molly exclaims in the video. “And he knew I was using our corporate card!”

After she placed the order, the coworker then revealed to Molly that Magic City is, in fact, a strip club, at which point Molly says she was “embarrassed.”

Thankfully, the Dasher was apparently amused by the experience.

“The Dasher shows up, and he goes, ‘I just walked in, and it was ass and titties everywhere!’” Molly recalls. “He knew that there was no way that I probably knew.”

When she told him that she didn’t know, the Dasher allegedly replied, “This is such a bucket list for me! I’ve never picked up food from a strip club before, and now I can mark that off and say that I did. It was fun! It was a cool spot!”

In comments, users poked fun at Molly for not being aware of Magic City.

For context, Magic City is one of the most famous strip clubs in Atlanta. The club is also frequently mentioned in rap music, such as in a verse from Future on the track “Jumpman” and by Lizzo on her song “Like a Girl.”

“MOLLY NOT BEING FROM ATL AND NOT KNOWING MAGIC CITY,” one commenter laughed.

“When you said magic city my face…,” added another. “Like i knew then you didn’t listen to rap/hip-hop it’s mentioned so much in that culture.”

Apparently, even Molly’s mom was aware of Magic City.

As for the food itself, Molly later posted a full review.

To summarize, the baked potato was good, while the chicken and waffles (Molly admits she’s a chicken and waffles “snob”) were just OK.

When it comes to Molly’s fear that the order would show up on the corporate card as a strip club, it seems that the account will simply read “DoorDash”—though the receipt is a different story.

Thankfully, Molly says she is sure her company will understand.

“I’m sure if they know what it is, and I tell them the story, they’d be fine,” she wrote in a comment.

We’ve reached out to Molly via email for an update.

