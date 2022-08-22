‘Dashers will cancel once they get assigned to it’: Store manager shows what it’s like when DoorDash orders take long to get picked up by drivers

A store manager in Washington used TikTok to explain what happens when DoorDash orders wait a long time for a delivery driver to be assigned to them.

TikToker Kenneth Bruce (@itskenbruce) says he wanted to share a learning opportunity for people who have never seen DoorDash from a restaurant or store’s point of view. His video went viral as of Monday with about 34,000 views.

In the video, he shows the DoorDash order that was just placed at his store. He says once orders are placed, he receives them immediately but has to wait for a DoorDash driver to be assigned to them. With the order in his video, it took about 10 minutes for a dasher to be assigned. The app showed that driver would arrive at the restaurant in about 14 minutes.

“Here’s the kicker, and this is what happens quite a lot: Dashers will cancel once they get assigned [to an order],” Bruce says. “There have been times when we had no Dashers for 10 to 20 minutes, to the point where we had to call DoorDash, and DoorDash will assign somebody – from what I understand, with a little bit of payment incentive.”

He adds that DoorDash drivers must show an ID to pick up orders containing alcohol, like the one he was using as an example order. In response to a comment on the video asking how he verifies the age of the actual customer ordering through DoorDash, Bruce wrote, “The dasher had to card the person they’re delivering to. We have stickers that even state as such that we put on every bag.”

Bruce’s viewers chimed in in the video’s comments section on why they think DoorDash drivers decide to cancel picking up orders. They said it has to do with how much DoorDash customers tip.

“Ones that take long time to get a Dasher most likely don’t have tip on them. So it’s not worth the dasher time or gas,” one viewer commented.

“Door Dash does not assign a dasher, it sents the offer and the dasher [decides], small Tips = no pickups,” another viewer commented.

Someone else wrote, “Sounds like it’s a no tip order or a low tip I don’t take those it’s all about the $ I don’t take any orders under $10.”

“As a doordasher if the tip is low and it is a far distance I will not take it. I will lose money. All of the dashers in my area do this,” another agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to DoorDash via email.

