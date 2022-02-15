In a viral TikTok video, a DoorDash driver delivers an empty cup to a customer after being given an empty cup at McAlister’s Deli.

“McAlister’s gonna learn it’s not our job to fill their drinks,” the user, @doordashdasher, wrote via text on the video.

The TikTok features a slideshow of images of the empty cup the dasher received and the order on the customer’s doorstep. McAlister’s has a self-serve beverage fountain, however, the Dasher says drivers are supposed to pick up complete and sealed orders. The video received over 76,000 views and hundreds of comments debating the situation.

“Mcalister’s Thinks We Supposed To Do Their Job With Filling Customers Drinks … Aint Gonna Happen,” they captioned the TikTok.

The dasher explained the situation further in a comment, noting that the customer was aware that McAlister’s had not completed their order.

“Each Restaurant is supposed to fulfill every order and sticker seal everything this includes the drinks … and when they say its not their job to do that , well its not mine either … customer was contacted and was aware of the situation,” they commented.

When picking up the order, the dasher alleged in a comment that they asked the McAlister’s employee to fill up the drink, but the worker said it was the job of the delivery driver.

“They handed me the cup and told me to go fill it I said no thank you that’s not my job and she said it wasn’t hers either so guess it was nobody’s job,” they said.

They explained in another comment that they made sure the customer got a full refund for the restaurant not fulfilling the order.

However, several users were upset that the driver delivered an empty cup.

“I get that it’s not the delivery drivers responsibility to fill drinks. However you’re taking it out on the wrong person. Customer didn’t do anything,” one user said.

“I choose where I order based on the drink I want.. this would ruin my whole day….,” said another.

On the other hand, some users said they wouldn’t want their dasher to handle their unsealed food anyway.

“I would not want my dasher filling up my drink? Hell I barely want them touching it. Should be wrapped and covered for dasher,” one user said.

Another user offered an explanation as to why McAlister’s employees did not fill up the drink.

“lmfao coming from a employee side i’m a tipped wage cashier and i get paid basically 0 to make doordash orders after taxes,” they said.

Update Feb. 15 11:36am CT: A DoorDash spokesperson told the Daily Dot that it is “actively investigating this incident and will take any and all appropriate actions.”

“Respect in our community is extremely important and we take reports of this behavior seriously. To be on our platform, Dashers agree to deliver orders to consumers in a safe and timely fashion – failure to do so may lead to removal from our platform,” they added.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @doordashdasher via TikTok comment and McAlister’s Deli via email.

