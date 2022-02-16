‘Not all heroes wear capes’: DoorDash driver rushes to deliver Plan B in viral TikTok

A DoorDash delivery driver is being praised on TikTok for rushing to deliver an order for Plan B.

The TikTok, posted this month by Nyjo Brennen (@nyjo.brennen), has more than 1.5 million views. The video shows Brennen, who has over 87,900 followers on TikTok, using the green screen filter to sing “Hero” by Mariah Carey over a screenshot of a viral tweet where a DoorDash driver said he hurried to deliver Plan B.

The original tweet, which had over 11,900 retweets but is now private, was posted by a user named Chandler (@thicc_and_dying). It showed a DoorDash receipt for Plan B One Step, a “morning-after” emergency contraception pill.

The medication Plan B One Step needs to be taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex in order to be effective—but it’s more effective the sooner you take it. If you take Plan B within 24 hours of unprotected sex, it is 95% effective, while if you take it between 48 and 72 hours of unprotected sex, it is 61% effective, according to Plan B’s website.

“I literally sped to deliver this order,” Chandler said.

After Chandler’s tweet blew up in January, he used the moment of virality to champion causes close to his heart. He posted links to two GoFundMe campaigns for gender-confirming surgeries, and also asked people to donate to Queer Meals, an organization which delivers meals and groceries to people in need.

Users in the comments section of Brennen’s viral TikTok are now praising Chandler.

“A real one. not all heroes wear capes lol,” one user replied.

“What a true American hero,” another commented.

“Not all heroes wear capes- some drive cars,” a third said.

Some users are also sharing their own stories of delivery drivers helping them out.

“I’ve had this door dashed a few times,” one user said.

“I ordered a pregnancy test once and the guy brought me two diet cokes as well. real hero out there,” a second user commented.

“I ordered pregnancy tests once and the instacart driver sent a good luck message,” another said.

You can buy emergency contraception pills like Plan B, Next Choice One Dose, Take Action, and My Way over without a prescription at drugstores and pharmacies regardless of how old you are or which state you reside in the United States, according to Planned Parenthood’s website.

Plan B usually costs about $40-$50 when purchased without a prescription. Many TikTok commenters were surprised by the high price.

“$50!!!!! I’m glad I’m gay,” one user said.

“Wow. I honestly had no idea plan B was that much,” another commented.

“$50! I’m glad my insurance gives me birth control and plan b for free,” a third said.

Only some insurance plans cover emergency contraception pills, and you may need a prescription in order to get coverage, according to Planned Parenthood’s website.

However, you may be able to get emergency contraception pills for a lower cost from your local Planned Parenthood or health department.

Emergency contraception is available for same-day delivery through some local pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens. In most areas, it can also be delivered through services like DoorDash, Instacart, GoPuff, Postmates, and even Amazon Prime. Birth control delivery services like Nurx might also be able to provide same-day delivery in your area.

Same-day delivery is never guaranteed. Since emergency contraception pills work better the sooner you take them, Planned Parenthood recommends on its website that you buy emergency contraception in advance and keep it in your medicine cabinet for when you need it.

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash, Nyjo Brennen, and Planned Parenthood for comment via email, and Twitter user @thicc_and_dying via direct message.

Updated 4:04pm CT, Feb. 16: In a statement to the Daily Dot, Brennen said: “I believe the driver was absolutely doing his job but added urgency and empathy. Both of these being free. Providing deliveries is what keeps Doordash thriving. It isn’t drivers place to judge the orders of clients, no matter what. I was shocked to hear some of the anonymous drivers in the comments who declined such deliveries. Silver lining, the post bought MANY people together to share that they were delivery drivers who did the same or women who had Plan B delivered to them. I was pleasantly surprised on the many others who accepted and threw in a candy bar, Powerade or cookie to the recipient. It was out of their own pockets! A small kind gesture like that could make someone going through a stressful situation feel much better. With over 1.5M views, its definitely among my best performing posts. I’m sure there are men who probably Doordash condoms all the time in a bind, when I find them you’ll definitely be hearing about it on my next post.”

Planned Parenthood also responded, directing the Daily Dot to its app that allows people to order emergency contraception from home.

