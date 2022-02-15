‘That’s a good way to not get a tip’: DoorDash driver reveals what they do to orders when customers don’t tip, sparking debate

A DoorDash driver revealed in a viral TikTok video that if customers don’t tip for a delivery, he drops their food on the ground, sparking a debate.

TikToker @fast.very is a DoorDash driver and content creator who regularly posts videos of him making DoorDash deliveries. His video showing how he drops food on the ground for customers who don’t tip, rather than placing it down, got over 70,500 views and 39,600 likes since being posted four days ago.

Captioned “You better tip y’all,” the video shows @fast.very walking up to the door and letting the food order fall aggressively on the ground rather than carefully placing it down.

He posted a similar video two days ago, showing him putting his foot on another order before walking off. “THIS IS WHAT HAPPEN WHEN YOU DONT TIP,” the caption on the video reads. The video got over 125,400 views and 70,000 likes since being posted.

His videos sparked a debate in the comments sections over tipping, along with a discussion regarding his behavior.

Many commenters on the first video defended their choice to not tip as a financial one.

“I’m sorry bro it ain’t personal. It’s just that the food is already like $30-$60 bucks and I don’t feel like dropping another 20$ on tip,” @adscla1 said.

“Not u calling us lazy for getting our food delivered … sum of us don’t have a car or can’t afford to tip, since the food be so damn expensive,” @ali.velaa wrote.

Others said that @fast.very’s retaliation against non-tippers could cause him to lose future tips.

“Do you want a good review or not we don’t have to,” @the.neo.lives said.

“Makes me not wanna tip even more,” @obyes commented.

“That’s a good way to not get a tip,” a third wrote.

Some commenters pointed out that it should be up to DoorDash to pay their delivery drivers properly, not the customers.

“Y’all blaming the customers when you don’t realize that door dash is the one scamming you guys having you work for basically free,” @spongemuch wrote.

“Why aren’t companies paying their employees,” @nathan.ger5 wrote.

DoorDash and UberEats drivers depend mostly on voluntary customer tips. DoorDash drivers reportedly make $2 to $10+ per delivery depending on the order and 100% of their tips. According to SmallBizTrends, DoorDash drivers can make between $15-25 per hour, including tips.

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash via email and @fast.very through TikTok direct message.

