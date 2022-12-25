‘Most of the time the food is messed up anyways’: DoorDash customer says she now has to sign for every delivery after getting too many refunds

A TikToker said that she asked for one too many refunds from DoorDash and now has to sign for every order going forward.

TikToker Arianna Rathbone (@ariannarathbone) posted the short video on Dec. 13 and generated over 1.2 million views. Many of those views came from commenters who said that they’ve had a similar experience with the delivery service.

In the video, she lip-synced to a verse from Lana del Rey’s “Mariners Apartment Complex” that said, “They mistook my kindness for weakness. I f*cked up, I know that, but Jesus.”

The caption read, “When I keep refunding my DoorDash orders even though it arrived and now every time I order I have to sign for it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Rathbone, though she provided a caveat in the comments of her video.

“Honestly, most of the time, the food is messed up anyways,” she reasoned. “One time, my drink had cigarette ashes on it from the Dasher’s car cup holder. I was DISGUSTED.”

She also noted that she would typically claim that there was a missing item in the order to justify the refund rather than pinning any blame on the driver.

DoorDash policy states, “Charges paid by you for completed and delivered orders are final and non-refundable. DoorDash has no obligation to provide refunds or credits, but may grant them, in each case in DoorDash’s sole discretion.”

Despite that policy, some commenters said they have also tried that DoorDash “hack” and have been met with similar guardrails on subsequent orders.

“Bro, that happened to me,” one commenter said. “I created a new account. It was too anxiety-inducing to sign for the orders.”

Another noted, “As an old DoorDash driver, I’m not making anyone sign for it. I’m leaving it at your door and putting an x in the sign box, lmfao. I got anxiety.”

A third suggested, “If you refund an order, blame it on the store and not the Dasher, ’cause you can get them fired.”

However, another commenter said that they have no hesitation blaming a Dasher, noting, “I would tell DoorDash the delivery driver ate my food, and they’d always give me a refund.”

Rathbone responded, “That’s a little too far. I never blame the driver.”

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash via email.