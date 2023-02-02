‘Thinking about quitting’: DoorDash driver contemplates quitting first day on job after customer climbs out of window for delivery

Some people prefer to have their food deliveries handed to them. Others like to have them left at the door. One DoorDash customer has captured the internet’s attention for their unconventional delivery preference: climbing out the window to meet the driver at their car.

TikTok user and DoorDash driver @jonathaneljay87 posted his strange interaction with the customer on Feb. 1. As of Feb. 2, the video garnered over 1.5 million views.

In the video, a woman in a black tank top and denim shorts climbed out of her window to meet @jonathaneljay87 at his car. The TikToker jokingly told viewers in a text overlay that the experience made him question working as a DoorDash driver.

“My first day doing DoorDash, thinking about quitting,” he wrote.

In the comments section, viewers came up with ideas about why the customer chose to slip out the window to retrieve her order.

“She didn’t want to share with whoever by the front door,” one user suggested.

“POV: you’re renting a room and you don’t want the owner to see you buying food when you’re behind on rent,” a second proposed.

“When you told the kids there was food at home but you don’t want food from home,” another joked.

Other viewers shared that they initially found the video quite scary.

“Lmaooo I thought it was a snake at first and then her head slowly came out I almost threw my phone,” one viewer commented. “And then her little run lmaooooo love her.”

“If it was night time I would’ve left ASAP that was a scarey movie moment no thanks,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @jonathaneljay87 via TikTok comment, as other contact methods were unavailable.