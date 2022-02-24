‘They act like it’s YOU who changed the prices’: Domino’s worker shares how customers react after chain began charging for parmesan and red pepper flakes

In a viral TikTok video, a Domino’s Pizza worker shares how customers react after the chain began charging for parmesan and red pepper flakes.

Some Domino’s locations have started selling parmesan and red pepper flake shakers for 99 cents, replacing the free packets of the condiments the chain used to give out. This has sparked outrage among some customers, according to workers on TikTok.

“POV: I SAID WE CHARGE .99 FOR PARMESAN AND RED PEPPERS NOW,” an apparent Domino’s worker, @nybaby2, wrote via text on the video.

The worker reenacts telling a customer about the price change in the video with a popular audio that mimics the customer shouting at the employee.

“Y’all be so pressed about it,” she captioned the TikTok.

The video garnered over 319,000 views, and several Domino’s workers shared the same experience in the comments.

“They always ask for it when they get delivery too like i just can’t take it with me? they charge for itttt???” one user said.

“They act like it’s YOU who changed the prices,” said another.

“THE NAMES I HAVE BEEN CALLED OVER THIS … like miss ma’am I didn’t make the prices or change from packets to this,” a third user said.

However, several users were upset about the change.

“You dont do the packets anymore?.??? Nooooooo,” one user said.

“ion even like dominos i’ll go to papa johns,” said another.

“Might as well just go to the grocery store,” said a third.

Others were pleasantly surprised by the amount of product in the shakers.

“I actually like the shakers, we aren’t getting scammed off some little packets of Parmesan. I love Parmesan on my pizza, come for me,” one user said.

“THE CONTAINER⁉️OKAY,” said another.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @nybaby2 via email and Domino’s via email.

