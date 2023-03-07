‘It felt like an April Fools’ prank’: Woman says Delta destroyed her suitcase—so they sent her 13 luggage bags as replacement

A woman has taken to TikTok to share how she was sent not one, but thirteen suitcases as a replacement for the single suitcase Delta Airlines broke in transit.

In the video, Giséle (@gisele_rochefort) shows how her suitcase, seemingly the size of a standard checked bag, arrived to her.

The peacock-print, hardshell piece of luggage had a big gaping hole in the corner where the shell was cracked off, exposing the thin polka dot fabric lining on the inside. The bag also only had three wheels, as the damage seems to have completely ripped off both the wheel and the wheelbase.

“Delta destroyed my suitcase. I filed a claim, they agreed to replace it,” Giséle says in the clip.

The company seems to have gone above and beyond in an effort to rectify the situation. Or as many commenters speculate, Delta probably made a mistake.

In the video, Giséle goes on to say that she received a notification that she had “some packages” available for pickup. The number of boxes she received was enough to fill the bed of a pickup truck to the brim—and she still needed to put two boxes in the back seat.

Once she got home and unboxed everything, Giséle found that Delta sent her a total of 13 luggage bags from the brand Ricardo Beverly Hills in varying sizes, textures, and colors.

“I was crying laughing, It felt like an April Fools’ prank. I thought I was done, only to realize 3 of the large bags had small ones inside them,” the TikToker wrote in a comment.

“I think they made a mistake,” she says.

Each of the large bags seems to retail between $120 and $200.

At the end of the post, Giséle shows how she has all 13 bags stacked up on the wall on both sides of her TV. “It’s called interior design sweetie, look it up.”

The video has received nearly one million views and over 700 comments.

“Thanks Delta!” Giséle added in the caption.

Commenters offered a number of suggestions for dealing with the odd situation.

“I think I know what everyone is getting for their bday or the holidays,” one person said.

“Keep two and sell the rest,” another added.

“If you plan to donate some, foster care agencies always need suitcases! Unfortunately kids are often moved in garbage bags,” a commenter suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Giséle via TikTok comment but did not immediately hear back.