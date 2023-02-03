We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: A DoorDash driver detailing the revenge he got on a customer who didn’t tip, a lawyer issuing a PSA about those “anonymous” surveys at work, a look at why Elon Musk set his Twitter account to private, and a menswear writer who has suddenly become amplified on Twitter.

After that, our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany has her “This Week on the Internet” column and her pick for meme of the week.

P.S. — It’s Friday, which means it is time for our weekly news quiz. If you answer it correctly, you might win a Daily Dot shirt!

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A DoorDash driver has gone viral on TikTok after sharing how he gets revenge on a customer who left no tip prior to the delivery of their Wendy’s order.

➤ READ MORE

A lawyer is warning employees to be wary of anonymous surveys at work, cautioning they may not be so anonymous despite what they’ve been told.

➤ READ MORE

🐦 TECH

Why Elon Musk set his Twitter account to private

Troubles continue for Twitter under billionaire braggadocio Elon Musk.

➤ READ MORE

He doesn’t know why he’s being amplified either.

➤ READ MORE

💾 Are you extremely online?

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Are you extremely online?

Prove it by answering our question of the week. Next week, we’ll shout out people who answered correctly, and of those who do, you’ll be entered to win a Daily Dot t-shirt!

Which device was criticized for launching a fitness challenge to celebrate Black History Month?

Think you know the answer? Sign up for web_crawlr so you can answer next week’s question!

👆 Click responsibly

💰 SPONSORED

How to catch a catfisher

As if dating isn’t hard enough, now there are “Tinder Swindlers” and other catfish scammers to be on the lookout for. Meet a catfisher’s kryptonite: Social Catfish. This social media investigation service has the advanced tools to help you verify the person you’re talking to isn’t a scammer. Discover how you can identify your catfisher.

LEARN MORE

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

Twitter is removing free API access—and cutting off fun accounts in the process

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her “This Week On The Internet” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📮 A United States Postal Service driver documented a frightening situation she found herself in while delivering mail in a viral video.

🍕 A worker at New York Pizza and Deli went viral on TikTok after she claimed she was denied a raise at work for wearing leggings.

🎂 This video detailing how a woman was unexpectedly charged $25 to cut a cake at a restaurant has struck a nerve with people online.

👀 Every day seems to bring a new revelation about Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).

☎️ A woman sparked discussion after revealing how her manager cut her hours but started calling her every day to come to work.

🍪 This Walmart customer’s video showing the store selling a 2-pack of sugar cookies is going viral because, as she puts it, “I know for sure we are in a recession now.”

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

📅 Meme of the Week

People really got into the geographical accuracy of The Last Of Us.

🎶 Now Playing: “Meta Angel” by FKA twigs 🎶