‘I don’t mind a small fee but $25 is crazy’: Server charges customers $25 to cut birthday cake they brought themselves

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for revealing that she was unexpectedly charged $25 to cut a cake at a restaurant.

TikTok user GiGi (@vivala_blondiiie) uploaded the video on Jan. 29. As of Jan. 31, the video received nearly 760,000 views.

“When the server asks if we want the cake WE brought cut, thinking she’s doing something nice for us.. But it was 25 dollars,” GiGi wrote in a text overlay.

In the six-second clip, GiGi revealed her restaurant receipt, which showed a $25 charge for a “cake cut.” Her grand total, before taxes and fees, was $113.

“I didn’t know this was a thing?!?” GiGi wrote in the caption. She did not disclose the location of the restaurant.

In the comments section, many viewers informed GiGi that it is common practice for restaurants to charge an extra fee to eat outside food.

“Totally a thing. Because then they bring plates and forks, which they then have to wash. But it was wrong that you weren’t told of a fee,” one viewer explained.

“Yes. If you bring your own every restaurant charges a cutting fee. You should inquire first,” a second wrote.

“Many restaurants do this but they definitely should have told you about the fee!!” another echoed.

Several viewers shared what they would have done in GiGi’s shoes.

“I would have asked the fee be removed if [they] didn’t tell me. Then add it to the tip. I still paid it, but it goes to the server,” one user wrote.

“Everytime a server tries this without talking to us, we just call the manager and get it removed,” a second shared.

“Oh when a waiter ask if [I] want something, and doesn’t disclose a charge, I tip half the normal,” another claimed.

Others pointed out different charges on the receipt that also seemed unreasonable.

“I’m more concerned about the $26 personal pizza,” one viewer noted.

“Wait, what’s the $ 4.52 ‘service charge’??” a second asked.

In response, GiGi commented explaining that the pizza was actually supposed to be $23 but she was “ripped off.” She also explained that the service charge was added because the restaurant was at a hotel.

According to NiteThrive, hotel restaurants are expensive for many reasons, including lack of competition and high operating costs. However, the main reason is convenience.

“Hotel food is expensive because you’re paying for the convenience. Many guests don’t want to go through the hassle of finding a place to eat outside of the hotel. These guests will eat at the hotel regardless of price. Hotel chains know this and adjust menu prices accordingly,” NiteThrive reports.

