‘Now everyone in the kitchen wearing leggings’: Worker says her raise was denied because she wears leggings

A worker at New York Pizza and Deli went viral on TikTok after she claimed she was denied a raise at work for wearing leggings.
The worker, Beki (@pyrofrenchfri), says in an 11-second video that her NYPD Deli co-workers rallied in solidarity with her after she didn’t get the raise she wanted.
“Raise got denied cause I wear leggings, now everyone in the kitchen wears leggings,” the video’s on-screen text says. In the video, she zooms in on several of her co-workers wearing leggings with loud patterns as they prepared pizzas.
“Fuck capitalism bro,” the TikToker adds in the video’s caption.
@pyrofrenchfri fuck capitalism bro #nypdpizza ♬ original sound – Beki Baby 🦇
Several viewers commented on the video, saying the NYPD crew showed great solidarity and teamwork by defending the TikToker with their wardrobe choices.
“Nah cause when places say ‘we are a team’ this is what I expect. Nothing less,” one viewer commented.
“Solidarityyyyyy, now unionize,” another user wrote.
Others commented that the solidarity proves the TikToker deserves the raise she wanted.
“As a manager, this means a bigger raise because you clearly have a positive influence on the entire staff and boost team collab and positivity,” one user said.
“That’s how you know you deserved that raise tbh,” a second viewer wrote.
Some applauded the men in the deli, who are also seen wearing leggings.
“Even the men??!!!! [flushed face emoji] I love this crew,” one viewer said.
Someone else commented, “You know every single man in that kitchen has made a solid choice to make leggings a regular part of their wardrobe [laughing emoji].”
Another user wrote, “Imagine them going home asking the woman in their life for a pair of leggings for work.”
In reply to that comment, the creator wrote, “one of the pizza guys went to walmart and bought a bunch last night for everyone in the store haha.”
The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to New York Pizza and Deli via email.