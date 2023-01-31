‘Now everyone in the kitchen wearing leggings’: Worker says her raise was denied because she wears leggings

A worker at New York Pizza and Deli went viral on TikTok after she claimed she was denied a raise at work for wearing leggings.

The worker, Beki (@pyrofrenchfri), says in an 11-second video that her NYPD Deli co-workers rallied in solidarity with her after she didn’t get the raise she wanted.

“Raise got denied cause I wear leggings, now everyone in the kitchen wears leggings,” the video’s on-screen text says. In the video, she zooms in on several of her co-workers wearing leggings with loud patterns as they prepared pizzas.

“Fuck capitalism bro,” the TikToker adds in the video’s caption.

Several viewers commented on the video, saying the NYPD crew showed great solidarity and teamwork by defending the TikToker with their wardrobe choices.

“Nah cause when places say ‘we are a team’ this is what I expect. Nothing less,” one viewer commented.

“Solidarityyyyyy, now unionize,” another user wrote.

Others commented that the solidarity proves the TikToker deserves the raise she wanted.

“As a manager, this means a bigger raise because you clearly have a positive influence on the entire staff and boost team collab and positivity,” one user said.

“That’s how you know you deserved that raise tbh,” a second viewer wrote.

Some applauded the men in the deli, who are also seen wearing leggings.

“Even the men??!!!! [flushed face emoji] I love this crew,” one viewer said.

Someone else commented, “You know every single man in that kitchen has made a solid choice to make leggings a regular part of their wardrobe [laughing emoji].”

Another user wrote, “Imagine them going home asking the woman in their life for a pair of leggings for work.”

In reply to that comment, the creator wrote, “one of the pizza guys went to walmart and bought a bunch last night for everyone in the store haha.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to New York Pizza and Deli via email.