young woman with sugar cookies and caption 'I know for sure we are in a recession now'

@libertysshopping/TikTok

‘I know for sure we are in a recession now’: Walmart shopper shows store selling 2-pack sugar cookies

'I remember getting the two packs when I was a kid during the 2008 recession.'

Vladimir Supica 

Vladimir Supica

IRL

Posted on Jan 30, 2023

The current state of the economy has many people feeling anxious about their finances, and a common concern is the rising cost of living or inflation. With prices on everyday items seemingly on the rise, it’s no wonder that people are searching for signs that they’re not alone in feeling the pinch. 

This is where a recent viral TikTok video comes in, capturing widespread attention and shining a light on the realities of recession anxiety.

The video, filmed by Liberty Ann Flynn (@libertysshopping), shows her standing in Walmart, visibly surprised, with the overlay text reading, “I know for sure we are in a recession now.” The camera then pans over to reveal that cookies are being sold in packs of just two, suggesting that even small luxuries have become unaffordable for many people.

@libertysshopping #recession ♬ original sound – user57246212142

While the inflation rate in the U.S. seems to have peaked in June 2022 and has since consistently been slowing down, it is still three times above the Fed’s 2% goal and justifiably keeps people worried about a “looming recession.”

However, according to a recent Forbes article that cites new research from scholars at the University of Missouri and Indiana University, while the economy is likely to slow down in 2023, it is unlikely to be heading for a recession.

The TikTok video, posted on Jan. 19, has managed to accumulate over 2.4 million views as of Monday and has sparked a wider discussion about the current state of the economy.

“Wait I remember getting the two packs when I was a kid during the 2008 recession,” one commenter said.

Another commenter shared his feelings about the rising costs of essential items, writing, “I saw a gallon of 2% milk at a gas station for SEVEN DOLLARS.”

An additional commenter added, “We’ve been in a recession for six months,” sparking a debate about the definition of a recession.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Flynn via email for comment.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jan 30, 2023, 5:14 pm CST

Vladimir Supica

Vladimir Supica is a Serbia-based freelance writer for the Daily Dot. He enjoys traveling through Europe, reading non-fiction books, and playing with his dog Max.

Vladimir Supica
 