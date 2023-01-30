‘I know for sure we are in a recession now’: Walmart shopper shows store selling 2-pack sugar cookies

The current state of the economy has many people feeling anxious about their finances, and a common concern is the rising cost of living or inflation. With prices on everyday items seemingly on the rise, it’s no wonder that people are searching for signs that they’re not alone in feeling the pinch.

This is where a recent viral TikTok video comes in, capturing widespread attention and shining a light on the realities of recession anxiety.

The video, filmed by Liberty Ann Flynn (@libertysshopping), shows her standing in Walmart, visibly surprised, with the overlay text reading, “I know for sure we are in a recession now.” The camera then pans over to reveal that cookies are being sold in packs of just two, suggesting that even small luxuries have become unaffordable for many people.

While the inflation rate in the U.S. seems to have peaked in June 2022 and has since consistently been slowing down, it is still three times above the Fed’s 2% goal and justifiably keeps people worried about a “looming recession.”

However, according to a recent Forbes article that cites new research from scholars at the University of Missouri and Indiana University, while the economy is likely to slow down in 2023, it is unlikely to be heading for a recession.

The TikTok video, posted on Jan. 19, has managed to accumulate over 2.4 million views as of Monday and has sparked a wider discussion about the current state of the economy.

“Wait I remember getting the two packs when I was a kid during the 2008 recession,” one commenter said.

Another commenter shared his feelings about the rising costs of essential items, writing, “I saw a gallon of 2% milk at a gas station for SEVEN DOLLARS.”

An additional commenter added, “We’ve been in a recession for six months,” sparking a debate about the definition of a recession.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Flynn via email for comment.