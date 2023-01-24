waffle house confrontation

‘My understanding is Waffle House servers make bank’: Customer tries to put employee down for working at Waffle House

'My son works at waffle house and makes no less than 200 in tips a day no shame.'

A TikToker shows a customer standing on the counter at Waffle House and insulting a worker for making a low wage in a now-viral video, sparking discussion about how much money Waffle House employees make.

In the video posted by TikToker Michele Hamlin (@michelehamlin) on Jan. 23, a customer stands on the counter and screams, “You work at the Waffle House, bitch. I make $25 an hour.”

The Waffle House worker shouts back while their co-workers hold them back. It’s unclear what led to the altercation between the two.

The caption reads, “Dinner and a show.”

@michelehamlin Dinner and a show #wafflehouse #wafflehousewaitress #ohio ♬ original sound – Michele Hamlin

The video has reached over 136,000 views as of Jan. 24, with commenters pointing out that Waffle House employees “make bank,” effectively invalidating the angry customer’s insult.

“My son works at waffle house and makes no less than 200 in tips a day no shame,” one user wrote.

“My understanding is Waffle House servers make bank,” another said.

Others pointed out that Waffle House is notorious for attracting “drama” on social media.

“Y is it so much drama at the waffle house,” a commenter said.

“I really wanna know what the wh employees be doing to the guests or vice versa bc how is it ALWAYS waffle house,” another wrote.

“Swear to Gawd waffle house employees deserve hazard pay,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hamlin via TikTok comment and to Waffle House via email.

*First Published: Jan 24, 2023, 2:26 pm CST

