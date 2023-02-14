‘29 pounds of Chipotle’s guacamole’: Customer says ‘Chipotle year in review’ is deterring her from ordering again

Spotify Wrapped has become an integral part of the year for people who spend a lot of time listening to music. Other sites have come up with similar roundups for the year: Letterboxd tells you how much time you spent watching movies, TV Time blasts you for all series you’ve binged, and Goodreads, of course, clocks your books.

But one TikToker was in for a surprise when she discovered Chipotle had decided to take a similar marketing approach this year—and the results were not what she was hoping to hear.

A shell-shocked Lucy (@lucyiloveoranges) shared with viewers that she learned she was in the top .5% of Chipotle fans, or customers.

“That means that I eat Chipotle substantially more than any other person that I know,” she says in the viral clip. “But it gets worse. It also tells me that I visited Chipotle over a hundred times this year.”

As the TikToker went through the stats, they only got more and more dismal, showing that she snagged guacamole from the restaurant 115 times, totaling around 29 pounds of guac.

“I am just shook to my core. I’m like, ‘Wow, I’ve had Chipotle 115 times this year,’” she continues. “And I get down to the bottom. It’s this thing that’s like, share this on your Twitter, show off your Chipotle statistics. Look how many times I’ve had Chipotle. 178 times. I visited Chipotle 178 times in one year. That means, on any given day, there’s almost a 50% chance I’ve been to Chipotle that day.”

There’s no denying that 178 Chipotle meals in a year is a lot of Chipotle, and viewers were shocked that Lucy managed to go that frequently without even realizing it.

“How were you surprised???” asked one commenter. “That’s every other day sis!!!”

“We are in different tax brackets if ur getting chipotle every other day without knowing,” another added.

Others were honestly just impressed at the commitment the TikToker unwittingly showed to the franchise, with one user joking that she’s “the final chipotle boss.”

“This is actually amazing, make this ur 2 truths and a lie fact,” another suggested.

As for Lucy’s future with Chipotle, she says their marketing strategy backfired and she’s basically too horrified to return now that she’s seen the numbers.

“I probably would have gone back to Chipotle at some point soon if I didn’t know that I’d already gone 178 times [last] year,” she said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lucy via TikTok comment.