‘They don’t wash the buckets out after each use?’: Buffalo Wild Wings worker shows how they toss their wings in sauce

TikTok has provided a window into the behind-the-scenes happenings of some of the most well known fast food establishments from McDonald’s to Taco Bell. But a recent TikTok video giving a peek into how Buffalo Wild Wings tosses their wings in their specialty sauces has some viewers feeling unsettled.

In the video, which has been viewed nearly two million times, user Robert Calver (@robert_calver) shows viewers how to make “parmesan garlic traditional wings.”

The video pans to what appears to be a restaurant kitchen and shows shelves lined with bowls of various sauces along with counter space filled with a variety of sauce dispensers.

After grabbing a tray and lining it with paper, the worker grabs a bowl labeled “Parm Garlic” that already appears to be used and has sauce residue inside. He then places already-cooked wings in the bowl and adds more parmesan garlic sauce and tosses the wings to coat them in the sauce.

Commenters seemed instantly surprised that a clean bowl wasn’t used.

“Okay but they don’t wash the buckets out after each use?” one commenter asked.

“I think I’m going to be sick. Why I assumed they toss the wings in a clean bowl?” another commenter said.

In the video, the bowls labeled with various sauces appear to be placed back on a shelf after they’re used.

Other commenters questioned why their orders always seem to take so long when the preparation appeared to be relatively quick.

“Why do y’all got us waiting for a hour and a half then if it’s this easy,” a viewer said.

One commenter expressed that as someone that used to work in the fast food industry, many would easily get turned off by certain foods if they knew how it was prepared.

“It’s funny seeing everyone flip out about this,” the commenter wrote. “Once you work in the food industry you usually don’t eat at the places you used to work at.”

Buffalo Wild Wings hasn’t responded to The Daily Dot’s request for comment. We reached out to Calver via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.