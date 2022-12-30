‘Why are we all telling each other when we’re showering’: Corporate worker says she had to tell co-workers when she showered, ended up quitting

A user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing a bizarre story about working the night shift at her “first corporate job.”

In a video with over 2.2 million views, TikTok user Devin (@devinraimo) recounts that, while she initially started her job working until 10pm, the job soon extended later and later into the night. This eventually resulted in “team check-in” meetings at 2am where work was assigned to be completed after the meeting, she says.

As a consequence of this, Devin says she and her co-workers began informing each other when they were showering. Otherwise, they were presumed to have fallen asleep and were therefore no longer working.

“Why are we all telling each other when we’re showering?” Devin asks in retrospect.

@devinraimo i truly showered at 4am every night for a month ♬ original sound – devin

Devin also recalls a case where a co-worker allegedly took a shower but seemingly did not inform enough people of his planned brief absence.

“They were literally about to, like, send a SWAT team to his house because they couldn’t find him,” Devin says. “And he was literally just in the shower.”

Eventually, Devin became fed up with the job. She says her “final straw” was when she told her workplace months ahead of time that she would be taking a day off in April for her “sister’s wedding” (though she clarified in the comments section that this was an excuse to have the day off on her birthday). On the day in question, the job allegedly continued to prod her about working.

When she voiced her concern about this, Devin says someone at the company allegedly responded, “Other people on my other teams work even on their own wedding day.”

All of these events reportedly led Devin to quit.

In a follow-up video, Devin spilled more details about the job.

In this video, Devin recalls the slow crawl of working hours, saying that over time her job would ask her to work deeper and deeper into the night.

Devin also claims that a co-worker told her he once worked for “28 hours straight.” After he left, she claims that other employees mocked him for not being able to “emotionally handle working past midnight.”

“I thought this was all normal and stayed for 3 years,” claims Devin in a comment.

She later stated in a comment that her job was at one of the “big four” accounting firms — a nickname for the group of accounting firms that includes Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG), per Investopedia.

The Daily Dot reached out to Devin via PR email for further information. In the comments section, other users shared their thoughts on Devin’s past work situation.

“Whenever I hear stories like this about jobs I’m like, what was the urgency of the work you were doing? Why y’all need to work all night??” a user questioned.

“And you work so much you basically make $3/hr,” a second stated.

This point was echoed by another commenter, who said that in their own work they “did the math and I made way less than a McDonald’s employee” despite their position.

Devin agreed that the money did not make up for the effort.

“… I made less than my bf and friends who all worked normal hours,” she detailed in a comment.

Overall, users were happy that Devin got out of this unpleasant working situation.

As one user put it, “You’re not curing cancer!! It can wait until 9 am.”