‘I am not getting off the f*cking road’: Woman blocks tram to protest vaccine mandates in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok video shows an anti-vaxxer sitting in the middle of the road and blocking a tram in protest of Australia’s vaccine mandates.

TikToker @davek984 posted the video, which has been viewed over 480,000 times since Friday. It detailed an unusual situation of a woman in Australia that sat in the middle of a street, blocking off a tram. She was also sitting with her small dog.

The woman went on about Australia’s vaccine mandate, as a local police officer tried to reason with her to move.

“You know what? I have not got a job anymore,” she said.

“I worked with people with early-onset dementia,” she continued, trying to elicit empathy. “I loved my job. I can’t work with [people] I love because some asshole is telling us we have to be fucking jabbed.”

“I’m sorry. I’m fucking over it,” the anti-vaxxer said, echoing the sentiments of the people around regarding her actions.

People then approached her, wondering about her wellbeing, but she didn’t want to leave.

“I am not getting off the fucking road,” she said. “I’m staying here. I don’t give a fuck.”

She told a woman that came to reason with her to “fuck off” and that she didn’t care what she had to say.

Another police officer pulled up, and it appeared that the officers were prepared to take the anti-vaxxer away if she didn’t move along.

A man she seemingly knew talked to the officer in charge, but the anti-vaxxer wanted no help: “Fuck off, Michael. You are not my keeper.”

Just before the end of the video, another police vehicle pulled up. It’s unclear what happened after the video ended.

People in the comments section took the woman to task for not understanding how she could put people in peril.

“She loved her job working with the vulnerable but wouldn’t get vaccinated to protect,” said one commenter. “She has no place working in health care.”

Another wrote, “My mum has early-onset dementia, and there is no way I’d let her work with my mum unvaccinated.”

A third wrote: “So basically I can’t deal with the consequences for my own choice.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @davek984 for additional information.