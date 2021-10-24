‘We are trying to mourn our father’: Karens harass Black neighbor trying to go to her father’s funeral in viral TikTok

A grieving family had their mourning interrupted when they say their next door neighbors harassed them over a limo being parked in front of their property.

“I have [Karens] next door,” @atoeelegance wrote on TikTok.

Her video shows her family, all dressed up and outside their house, getting ready to go to her father’s funeral. Some sort of screaming argument seems to already be taking place between someone in her family and a white couple next door standing on their porch.

“They saying we in front of their house,” the TikToker says. “It’s my daddy’s funeral and they’re over here recording us and arguing with us and he do this all the time.”

The male neighbor responds by making gestures indicating she’s just talking too much, and says something that can’t be heard in the chaos of the video.

@atoeelegance then walked down to the limo to show it was parked in front of the yard area between the two houses, but wasn’t blocking the neighbor’s driveway and shouldn’t have been a point of contention.

In text overlay on another version of the same video, she further claimed that she has lived in that house for four years and the neighbors have constantly harassed her family during that time, even bothering her landlord to make false complaints.

“We have never done anything to these people beside being BLACK!” she wrote.

As for this specific incident, she says that they called both her landlord and the police, claiming that they were being threatened by 15 to 20 people. She also mentioned that her other neighbors, including a family member of the complainants, came out to defend them.

“We are trying to mourn our father,” she wrote in overlay of the alternate video.

TikTok viewers had @atoeelegance’s back, sympathetic that she and her family had to deal with this, particularly on one of the hardest days of their lives.

“I’m so sorry for your loss,” wrote @lorimon28. “I’m so sorry that these evil things decided to make that emotionally difficult day even worse. I don’t understand.”

“They couldn’t even give you a break & stop their nonsense for 1 day, they clearly have no heart,” @clove10318 agreed.

Those near Las Vegas, where the incident took place, also suggested organizing a protest to show them how having an obnoxious neighbor feels.

“Drop Location we pulling up in Low Riders and Taco Trucks and Mariachis!” said one viewer.

@atoeelegance says after all this time she’s still at a loss for how to deal with her neighbors, so at the very least, she wanted others to see what she and her family have been going through.

“[People] like this need to be exposed!” she wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @atoeelegance via TikTok comment.

