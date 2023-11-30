In Nicole Kidman’s iconic AMC ad, she says, “We come to this place for magic.” She definitely didn’t say anything about mouse traps.

Earlier this week, Suz (@skimmilkcarton) posted about a nightmare scenario at the 34th Street AMC theater in NYC. She discovered, much too late, that the theater had a mouse problem—and workers had placed glue traps in the auditorium.

In the video, which has more than 1 million views, Suz shows that her pink winter coat has mouse glue all over the cuff and bottom. Even worse, she says in the comments that her coat cost $1,200. She tagged the coat brand Canada Goose.

“This is actually vile,” she says, lifting up her hand to show the sticky substance.

Commenters asked if she’d put her coat on the ground, but it’s more likely it was hanging off the seat, since only parts of its have mouse trap glue. Still, it’s cold in New York City right now; it’s possible that other AMC customers had the same experience if they brought coats.

Suz says in the TikTok that she was only offered four movie passes for the “inconvenience.” The Daily Dot reached out to AMC and Suz for comment.

“They should be replacing the cost of the coat what the h*ll,” said one commenter.

“They give you passes as if you want to go back there again,” another added.

In 2021, a TikToker posted about seeing a movie at the 34th Street AMC and leaving the theater with bedbugs. A TikTok from 2022 shows mice running around the aisles of an AMC, though it’s not clear which location.

“#nicolekidman lied to us heartbreak does not feel good in a place like this,” Suz wrote in the caption.