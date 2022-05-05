‘U have no idea how this will impact women but yea super funny!’: Man shares his abortion-themed pick-up line he uses on Tinder matches, sparking debate

A TikToker’s attempts to use the expected reversal of Roe vs. Wade in the United States as a pick-up line on dating apps is drawing mixed responses.

Issac (@issacjacenko) shared several videos in recent days in which he uses a similar opening line when approaching new Tinder matches, asking, “Trying to get one of those abortions before they become illegal?”

His first video dropping this questionable line into the chat shows that he never got a response, but the second featured a shocked—but seemingly not appalled—response from the woman he messaged.

By the time Issac used a joke about abortion rights to try to seemingly convince a third woman to have sex with him, he found someone significantly less amused by his message.

“You’re so fucking pathetic you piece of shit why would you say something like that,” the woman replied.

For the most part, men have been the ones commenting on Issac’s videos and finding this approach hilarious.

“Good way to find out which ones don’t have a sense of humor,” @bobosmityuber wrote, to Issac’s agreement.

“What’s the point of them being legal if you ain’t gonna take advantage of it?” @professionalsimpnt asked.

But not all commenters were thrilled with the idea of someone turning news that rights are about to be set back decades in a way that could raise pregnancy-related deaths by 20% into a pick-up line—especially one that, at face value, exacerbates the right-wing talking point that women who get abortions are just being careless.

“Glad this situation is a joke to you,” @call.me.hashy wrote on one of Issac’s videos.

“Tasteless joke,” @anna.boreshin agreed. “U have no idea how this will impact women but yea super funny!”

In response, Issac has accused his critics of not liking comedy.

Issac told the Daily Dot he uses “humorous pickup lines” because it “shows [him] up front the kind of humor someone has based off their reaction.”

“If a woman finds this unfunny then me and her do not share the same kind of humor and vise versa, I think compatible humor is huge in getting to know someone,” he added.

He said he’s received both positive and negative reactions to his pick-up lines.

“I’ve also had responses that matched the humor and ended up leading to good conversations,” he said.

Issac also said that he understands “this humor isn’t for everyone and some people don’t comprehend and that’s fine, they’re allowed to feel the way they feel and I’m not bashing anyone for that.”

“At the end of the day it’s funny to me and it does no real harm to anyone so I roll with it,” he said, before adding that he’s “100% pro-choice.”

