‘When the resort tell you they have food 24/7…This is the food they’re talking about’: Resort guest exposes 24/7 food, sparking debate

When booking a hotel online, there’s always a chance that the room and amenities you actually get don’t line up with what was advertised. You may find your “beachfront” property is actually several miles away, or that your “centrally-located” apartment requires a train ride or two to actually get to the center of the city.

In other cases, the advertising may be technically correct, just not up to your standard. A user on TikTok experienced this firsthand during a trip to the Riu Reggae in Jamaica, documenting the experience to viral success on TikTok.

In a video with over 716,000 views, TikToker Sudaine (@sudainee) reveals the resort’s “24/7” food offerings. While she may have been expecting hot meals, what she received instead was prepackaged sandwiches.

“When the resort tell you they have food 24/7…This is the food they’re talking about,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” she added in the caption.

At first, some users shared Sudaine’s dismay at the food offerings.

“Never staying at Riu again cause of that,” one said.

“Nah if the resort doesn’t have a late night snack bar that has burgers, dogs, and fries I ain’t bookin,” another added.

However, some users claimed they would love a fridge like this during their stay at a resort.

“I actually would love that lol,” offered a commenter.

“I mean it’s better than nothing,” shared a second.

Others claimed they had positive experiences with Riu.

“I load up on those before we leave on the last day and take them to the airport with me so I don’t have to spend $50 on food there,” claimed a TikToker.

“I went to riu bahamas and it wasnt like this,” explained a further commenter. “They cooked anytime we wanted and drinks.”

“Wow I never had that experience and I ate all my food fresh at the buffet / restaurants in the RIU in Cabo Mexico,” an additional user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sudaine and Riu via email.