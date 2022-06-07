‘Karen’ berates workers after being called out for having too many items in ’20 items or less’ checkout line

Most reasonable people can agree that “X items or less” lines at stores exist for a reason. Nobody likes getting stuck between someone making a massive purchase when they only have a couple of items in their own cart, and bigger stores often make an effort to accommodate those different scenarios to make it easier for quick shoppers to get in and out.

Apparently one Walmart shopper didn’t get the memo. A two-part TikTok shared by @butterflykisses4056 shows the customer already in the process of shoving an entire cart’s worth of purchases onto a lane marked as “20 items or less,” and arguing with the cashier in the process.

“You gonna do the right thing by me,” the woman says, unpacking her cart. “I live right, I don’t bother anybody, I obey the laws of the land. Do your job. Don’t get personal with me.”

It’s unclear what exactly the cashier said to her, but based on some of her subsequent comments, it seems as though she likely simply pointed out that the woman has more than 20 items in her cart and should be in another line.

“Nobody gonna sit here and count their shit,” she claims. “I wanna go.”

At one point in the second video, she seems to suggest she may have only had 25 items and accuses the cashier of “hindering other customers.”

The woman also denounces the “bad customer service,” challenges the cashier to call a manager, and demands Walmart hire workers who “respect the customer.”

“We spend our money, we work hard, and we ought to be respected,” she says.

The original poster on TikTok noted the woman also kept stacking items she decided she didn’t want on a nearby soda machine, all while continuing to berate the employee.

The woman’s total comes out to $237.29, driving home the notion that she had more than 20 items.

Commenters on both Reddit and TikTok, where the video went viral, criticized how the woman treated the workers and other customers.

“Cashier should have stopped ringing at 20 items,” one viewer said on TikTok, where the clip was viewed 50,000 times.

“She knew damn well she had over 20 items ! She was mad cuz they called her out on it. Then blames them for her bad behavior,” another said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @butterflykisses4056 via TikTok comment.

