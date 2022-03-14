These are the best non-alcoholic Korean drinks you just have to try

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from our favorite dry January drinks and the rise of CBD beverages, it’s that a bar composed of just booze and spirits is a very limited one. If you have adventurous taste buds and love to serve up the unexpected whenever you host a party, you don’t want to miss out on these non-alcoholic Korean drinks that are making a splash worldwide.

The best non-alcoholic Korean drinks

1) Start with something light and refreshing: Iberia Aloe Vera Drink

When we think of aloe vera, we think of the household plant that can heal our sunburns. However, Koreans have been enjoying the plant differently – in a pulpy, citrusy, slightly bitter drink. Iberia’s aloe vera drinks come in a variety of fruity (and natural) flavors and are packed with healthy antioxidants. The result is a refreshing drink with an unusual twist – the drink is made with pure aloe pulp that you can chew on.

Price: $20.99

2) Not your average punch: Paldo Rice Punch

Sikhye, or rice punch, is a traditional Korean drink that’s often served as a dessert. But don’t let the word “punch” fool you—it doesn’t resemble the fruity concoctions that come to mind when Americans think of punch. Sikhye is a rice-based beverage made with barley malt—you may even find bits of cooked rice in your drink! While it has a distinct barley flavor, the drink is actually on the sweeter side. Sikhye isn’t the only massively popular rice drink, either. If you are looking for something alcoholic, you can try Makgeolli, a sparkling rice wine.

Price: $24.64

3) It’s grape juice, but better: Sac Sac Grape Drink

Sac Sac Grape Drink is a South Korean white grape juice that tastes best when served ice cold. While it may sound simple, Sac Sac is in a league of its own when compared with regular grape juices you’ll find in an American grocery store. Each can has whole, peeled white grapes inside. This helps enhance the drink’s flavor while also giving you a treat to chew on and enjoy.

Price: $35.50

4) Try something tangy: Chung Jung Hong Cho Vital Plus Pomegranate Vinegar Drink

Like most vinegar-flavored things, Vital Plus is a drink you’ll either love or hate. If you have a taste for all things tangy, though, we’re willing to bet you’ll love this pomegranate beverage. You can dilute it with carbonated water for a fizzy refresher, or you can add it to your favorite cocktails for a kick of the unexpected.

Price: $14.99

If you’re new to the wide-ranging world of Korean beverages, the chances are high that you’ve never had anything like Milkis in your life. It’s part milk, part fruity-flavored soda. Curious? You’ll just have to try it for yourself.

Price: $34.00

6) The name says it all: Binggrae Banana Flavored Milk

If you’ve been watching some of the hugely-popular Korean dramas, chances are you’ve already come across Banana Flavored Milk on your tv screen. And yes, it does taste exactly as its name suggests. Enjoy some Banana Flavored Milk the next time you embark on the famous Korean 10-step skincare routine.

Price: $14.99

7) Warm up with a cup: Damtuh Korean Citron Tea with Honey

In Korea, there’s more than one way to make tea. Rather than steeping tea leaves in hot water, tea ingredients are preserved in a honey-based marmalade. Add a spoonful to hot water, stir, and tea is served. This two-pack from Damtuh lets you try two different marmalades: honey ginger and honey citron.

Price: $51.99

8) A tea with a nutty, full flavor: Job’s Tear Tea Powder

Yulmu-cha, also known as Job’s Tears, is a nutty tea with a sweet and savory taste. This particular tea powder is made with almonds, walnuts, and barely, giving it its nutty flavor. It’s a wonderful tea to serve warm for breakfast.

Price: $23.99

9) For the energy-drink fiend: Bacchus-D

If you’re more apt to reach for a Red Bull than brew a cup of tea, Bacchus-D could be the best Korean drink for you to try. Unlike other energy drinks, it’s not carbonated, which creates a unique drinking experience. Its flavor is unlike any other, too, combining ginseng, royal jelly, taurine, and apple juice.

Price: $19.99

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.