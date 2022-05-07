‘Can you get Samuel Alito’s next?’: TikToker encouraged viewers to troll anti-abortion lawmakers via Venmo requests

The leaked Supreme Court draft that indicates the Court is moving to overturn Roe v. Wade, the legal decision that protects abortion, has set off a chain reaction for various forms of pro-choice advocacy.

On May 7, @thejackreichert posted a TikTok about how he got over 257 people to Venmo request cash from Madison Cawthorn for reparations for his “crimes against women.”

The TikTok is a follow-up to an earlier video where Jack and his friends joke about following women home to give them 12% of their paychecks. At the end of the video, the three friends pose and say to Venmo request their manager Madison Cawthorn, listing the congressman’s personal Venmo account username in the video.

Madison Cawthrone is a Republican congressman from North Carolina known for his claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent, his reverent support of Trump, and the sexual assault allegations made against him. Reichert alleges in the video, “Madison Cawthorn is a Republican congressman who is homophobic, who has committed sexual assault, and is obviously a misogynist.”

The video, in which Reichert shares the Venmo usernames for notable anti-abortion lawmakers such as Benjamin Sasse and Matt Gaetz, has already received over 79,000 views.

“Just doing the Lords work,” read a comment by one user.

Another commenter says, “This is my favorite new phone game way better than candy crush.”

“Direct action in 2022! We love to see it,” wrote another.

Some commenters on the TikTok voiced how this trolling should not just be directed at Cawthorn, but also at Supreme Court Justice, Samuel A. Alito who is responsible for drafting the overturning of Roe v. Wade that was leaked earlier this week.

A user asked, “Can you get Samuel Alito’s next,” asking the creator for his Venmo handle. Jack replied, “I couldn’t find many handles because the majority of congress is so old they don’t know how phones work.”

