The firebrand Republican who made a name for herself bashing people for being “weak and gay” during her Missouri Secretary of State campaign joked that she’s not pleased with her recent Tesla Cybertruck purchase.

“I should have bought another Prius,” Valentina Gomez, who lost her primary race in August, lamented Monday night.

Gomez’s complaint doesn’t appear to stem from issues with the vehicle itself, but the fact that X recently demonetized her account.

“I dropped 100k on your Cybertruck and now you demonetize me,” Gomez wrote, tagging Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO and owner of X.

Gomez’s comments came days after she posted a series of videos posing with guns on the hood of her Cybertruck.

“This is a slanted roof and I can definitely hit a target from 500 yards,” she said of the first assassination attempt against President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally while touting a gun atop her Cybertruck on Sunday. “This was an inside job and we must protect President Trump at all costs.”

– 2 Assassination attempts

– ⁠34 felony counts

– ⁠4 indictments.

And Trump is not backing down pic.twitter.com/HYMimD8HPH — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) September 15, 2024

The day prior, Gomez posted a similar video of herself on the roof of the truck firing Musk’s infamous not-a-flamethrower with a remix of Trump’s incorrect debate claim that Haitian migrants are eating dogs and cats.

“Hide your cats, hide your dogs, and buy guns,” she captioned the video.

https://www.twitter.com/ValentinaForUSA/status/1835065106029514832

However, it is a Sept. 7 post that likely led to her demonitization, where she filmed herself in a “free speech booth” using a slur for gay people. That post was restricted for violating X’s Hateful Conduct guidelines.

Her first post with the Cybertruck was on Aug. 28, in which she showed off her new ride.

“The CyberTruck is not weak and gay. @elonmusk I approve,” she commended.

And despite her demonetization on X, Gomez does not appear to harbor resentment specifically at Musk—who she has previously praised and frequently interacted with online.

“I’m not that mad at Elon tbh,” she wrote after posting about the demonetization.

She concluded that Musk wasn’t behind the move, but rather “some pussy at X definitely” was.

“Elon needs to fire that pussy,” she added.

