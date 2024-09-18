Tucker Carlson announced the launch of his own brand of nicotine pouches while characterizing Zyn as a Democrat brand made for women.

“I’ve used a certain brand, I’m embarrassed to say it. It’s made by a huge company, huge donors to Kamala Harris,” Carlson said in an interview with Old Row. “I’m not going to use that brand anymore. I mean I think it’s fine, it’s good for like your girlfriend or whatever, but I don’t think men should use that brand.”

“It starts with a Z,” he continued. “And we’re launching our own brand today called ALP and it’s a much better option, trust me. And I would know, I know a lot about this area.”

While the website for ALP Pouches is live, customers can currently only sign up for a waitlist.

Does Zyn donate to Kamala Harris?

But are ZYN’s makers actually “huge” Kamala Harris donors as Carlson claims?

The North American affiliate of Swedish Match—the manufacturer behind the popular nicotine pouches—has consistently contributed primarily to Republicans.

According to the nonpartisan campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets, Swedish Match North America’s political action committee gave $42,500 to Republicans in the 2024 cycle, compared to $18,000 to Democrats. In 2020 and 2022, the PAC recorded minor contributions to Republicans—and none to Democrats.

Records from the Federal Election Commission show that in 2024, its contributions have supported Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-La.) and Andy Barr (R-Ky.), and others. Democrats backed by the PAC so far in 2024 include Reps. Troy Carter (D-La.) and Steven Horsford (D-Nevada).

The PAC has also given $15,000 to both the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

The PAC has given no money to Harris.

Philip Morris International—which purchased Swedish Match in a $16 billion deal in 2022—is not exactly a major Democratic donor either.

OpenSecrets records show that its employees and affiliated individuals’ contributions skew Democratic, but not hard for Harris.

This cycle, six employees gave $18,200 to Harris. None of the specific donors ever worked for ZYN or Swedish Match.

One Swedish Match employee gave $25 to Harris.

The PAC linked to Philip Morris is and always has primarily been a Republican backer.

The PAC for Altria, the major tobacco group that owns Philip Morris USA and numerous nicotine brands, has given more to Republicans than Democrats every year since 1994. In the 2024 cycle, the PAC has given $358,000 to Republicans, compared to $158,000 to Democrats, per OpenSecrets.

Carlson’s misleading claims about the company’s politics nonetheless are resonating with many of his fans, some of whom are now swearing off ZYN.

One X user incorrectly claimed Swedish Match is “a big donor to the DNC,” and promoted Carlson’s brand as “healthy alternative without supporting LTBYQIABCDE+ causes!!!”

“Let’s Cancel ZYN Boyz!!” the account added.

“Just found out Zyn has been donating millions to Kamala Harris, this is my 9/11,” wrote someone else. “It’s over. Drop recommendations for new pouches, thanks.”

“Well that’s it zyns are off the menu boys,” quipped someone else.

But other people defended ZYN’s contributions to Democrats as nothing more than a strategic move conducted by pretty much every American business.

“They know they’ll have a spot in the market if trump wins,” said one X user. “If Kamala wins you never know, they could go the Canadian route and make them only available in pharmacies. Could be a hedge.”

“They probably donated because the senate wants to ban them,” theorized someone else. “This is an attempt to get the senate off their backs.”

