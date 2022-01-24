‘Trump pulled a Jeb Bush’: Viral video shows Trump ‘begging’ for audience to applaud him at Mar-a-Lago

A video has gone viral showing former President Donald Trump urging those around him to clap for him during a recent gathering at his Mar-a-Lago property.

The clip, just 10 seconds long, shows the former president in a red MAGA hat, raising and waving his hands in an upwards gesture. In response, those around the camera are heard faintly cheering him on. He then gives them thumbs up in response to the cheers and turns around before the clip ends.

The clip was shared by the extremism watchdog Patriot Takes on Sunday, and garnered more than 500,000 views.

“Trump asking for applause from the Mar-a-Lago brunch crowd,” read the tweet. “Sad.”

Trump asking for applause from the Mar-a-Lago brunch crowd. Sad. pic.twitter.com/VuL33c0eGp — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 23, 2022

Others quickly shared it with their commentary. Many people compared the clip to former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush’s infamous “please clap” moment during the primaries ahead of the 2016 election.

“please clap” amirite?” tweeted one user.

“Trump pulled a Jeb Bush lol,” another user wrote.

Trump pulled a Jeb Bush lol https://t.co/xCyIwiLwOY — Gabe Sanchez  (@iamgabesanchez) January 24, 2022

Even Jeb Bush wouldn't clap for this. https://t.co/oTjYM0xOoJ — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) January 24, 2022

Some mocked the former president’s “begging” for people’s attention and appraisal.

Jimmy Carter builds houses for the poor. Clinton has a foundation. Bush has a think tank and paints portraits of veterans. Obama has a foundation.



Trump begs for applause at brunch at his gaudy golf club.https://t.co/cn8PSWY0Xv — Chas Man (@Chas__Man) January 24, 2022

Pathetic loser. Begging for attention. https://t.co/EJDQBg5GJu — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby Calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) January 24, 2022

Some noted his narcissism in such behavior.

What he needs that will get him the most attention ever, is to have a good pair of handcuffs slapped on him, with the cameras rolling! https://t.co/gTSSCFbFRf — Jro (@JroWooTown) January 24, 2022

What a narcissist …. https://t.co/e7Z79cWYhs — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) January 24, 2022

Bless his heart. He wants to be king so bad. He can be King of cell block 10. https://t.co/TGLQKWHTlz — #BBBCrew Joyce Davis (@JoyceSmileBig) January 24, 2022

A needy ego begging for applause. https://t.co/Th47AgmzTP — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) January 24, 2022

One user pointed out that Trump had to demand attention in an establishment that he owns.

“LMAO, Trump made tens of people clap for him during brunch, at a hotel, where he lives, and shares the buffet,” read the tweet.

LMAO, Trump made tens of people clap for him during brunch, at a hotel, where he lives, and shares the buffet. https://t.co/GLcGUDRWwx — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) January 24, 2022

It’s not clear when the event happened or who captured the video. One of his most recent presence at the resort was on Jan. 6 when the country marked the first anniversary of the Capitol riot.