‘Karma is a nasty B’: Truth Social users rage at Georgia grand jury over Trump indictment, share links to jurors’ private social media

After a 41-count indictment dropped against former President Donald Trump and 18 other alleged co-conspirators for their role in trying to overthrow the 2020 election, #Trump2024 trended on Truth Social, the social media network owned by the former president.

Some Truth Social users had some harsh Truths for Fulton County district attorney Fani Wilis, who filed the charges against Trump and his associates, including Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and Sidney Powell.

Chief among them was Trump himself, who posted a series of Truths criticizing the indictment after the charges dropped.

“So, the Witch Hunt continues!” Trump posted. “19 people Indicated[sic] tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, ‘I will get Trump.’ And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!”

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey,” Trump followed up. “They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

“WITCH HUNT!” Trump declared in his latest post.

Users on the site joined in Trump’s fury, posting insults and threats on the site as they defended the president.

“Fani Wilis is and [sic] ugly human being from the inside,” wrote user @Beachit44. “Fani is looking for her claim to fame and will go down as a corrupt Attorney General. She will eventually sliver [sic] away to a destination unknown in hiding.”

“Fani Wilis needs to be removed from her position,” Truth user @RoccoV wrote.

They didn’t have anything better to say about the grand jurors—whose names are included on the indictment as per Georgia state code.

Users on the site have been sharing juror names and posting links to their private social media as well.

“Someone needs to look into all of these grand jurors. I can guarantee that everyone of them has a BIG FAT D by their name!” wrote user @LeviSnodgrass88, with an attachment to a meme that said “[f]irst they ‘leak’ the indictment before the jury even voted, then they forget to redact jurors named,” referencing the document posted online before the indictment officially dropped.

“How much did the DOJ pay each grand juror to indict Trump??” asked @SexyCassandra76,

“These people who are going after Trump should rot in hell,” wrote @docveee.

“Don’t tell Me it wasn’t stolen,” wrote Truth user @Rainy_Daze. “I don’t get angry easily but That pissed me off so bad I’m Still not over it. That election was my Mom’s last vote on this earth and she went through a lot just to do it. She meant to vote for Trump come hell or high water. Then this. It wasn’t just me but every voter whose vote was trampled on is just as angry. I’m looking forward to their comeupance. Karma is a nasty B.”