Did Georgia accidentally post its Trump indictment online early?

A indictment-like document listing a string of felony charges against a white male named Donald John Trump was briefly posted on a Fulton County, Georgia court website on Monday, according to Reuters.

The charges on the document date from between Nov. 4, 2020, to Sept. 17, 2021. They include a violation of the Georgia RICO act, three counts of Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer, two counts of Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree, two counts of Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings, two counts of False Statements and Writings, Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents, and Filing False Documents. All the charges are felonies.

The filing date on the document found by Reuters is Aug. 14, 2023, and says the case is assigned to Judge Rachelle Carnesalle. Carnesalle was appointed to the judgeship for Fulton County Superior Court by Republican Governor Brian Kemp in June, 2019.

One of the counts of Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer was committed on Jan. 2, 2021, according to the document. That could be in reference to a call between Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Bard Raffensperger, where Trump told Raffensperger he had won Georgia by “hundreds of thousands of votes.”

“I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump told Raffensperger in the taped, one-hour phone call.

“I don’t know if this is a real document,” wrote Twitter user @ElectProject, “but if it is you’ve got to LOL at Trump being charged with Impersonating a Public Officer.”

I don't know if this is a real document, but if it is you've got to LOL at Trump being charged with Impersonating a Public Officer https://t.co/VrU4mNyFpj — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) August 14, 2023

Some Twitter users questioned the timing of the posting, which comes before a grand jury has passed judgment on whether Trump should be indicted.

“Wow. Further confirms that the Alice in Wonderland-approach to jailing Trump,” tweeted Tom Fitton, the President of the right wing think tank Tom Fitton. “Verdict/indictment first, evidence later (or never).”

Wow. Further confirms that the Alice in Wonderland-approach to jailing Trump. Verdict/indictment first, evidence later (or never). https://t.co/wxYtrFOcDa — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 14, 2023

“This is so funny. Actually,” wrote Twitter user @MikeKGilmore. “Trump says ‘find the votes’ (in his mind, legally cast votes were not counted). A GA prosecutor interprets it as enticing to commit fraud, RICO, enriching to violate oath of office, etc. If this is real, it’s pure desperation to take Trump down.”

This is so funny. Actually.



Trump says "find the votes" (in his mind, legally cast votes were not counted)



A GA prosecutor interprets it as enticing to commit fraud, RICO, enriching to violate oath of office, etc.



If this is real, it's pure desperation to take Trump down https://t.co/AH72Dx5M5S — Mike G. (@MikeKGilmore) August 14, 2023

“Whomever posted this document prematurely at the Fulton County Georgia’s DA office needs to be looked at as well,” posted Twitter user @GerrenPeterson. “They’ve probably compromised one of the biggest cases in American history by releasing this.”

Whomever posted this document prematurely at the Fulton County Georgia’s DA office needs to be looked at as well. They’ve probably compromised one of the biggest cases in American history by releasing this. https://t.co/OXkcNGgtBr — Gerren Peterson (@GerrenPeterson) August 14, 2023

The Fulton County Clerk’s Office could not be reached for comment.