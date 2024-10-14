MAGA boat parade features neo-Nazis waving swastikas, Trump 2024 flags

During a MAGA boat parade in Delray Beach, Florida yesterday, supporters of former President Donald Trump flew swastikas alongside Trump 2024 flags.

Photos of the display were posted on X by Floridians, while the Trump supporters who flew the flags shared video of themselves which was posted on Telegram.

“Near Palm Beach right now. All Nazis are Trump voters,” Lesley Abravanel tweeted yesterday. “Sickening.”

Near Palm Beach right now. All Nazis are Trump voters. Sickening. pic.twitter.com/EKazokbJ0W — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) October 13, 2024

In the video posted to the Telegram channel @NSWorldView, filmed from the boat, one man says “Look at those beautiful swastikas, white power!”

“Hail Trump!” he says. “Make America white again!”

Another man on the boat then repeatedly says a racial slur.

“No more [redacted] in America!” the man says. “[Redacted] and Jews! Heil Hitler!”

The swastika symbol is most well-known for its use by the Nazis, who carried out the Holocaust in Germany.

The group also held up a sign with a photo of Mike Lindell, a well-known Trump supporter and the CEO of MyPillow, advertising a price of $14.88.

The numbers 1488, 14/88, or 8814 are antisemitic hate symbols. The “14” signifies the “Fourteen Words,” a popular neo-Nazi slogan that declares “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” Aas H is the eighth letter in the English alphabet, the “88” signifies “Heil Hitler.”

Lindell recently ran a promo on his site offering pillows for $14.88, which he denied had any antisemitic message behind it.

Another X user shared photos of the group on the boat being sprayed with water. The account also identified the group as the Goyim Defense League (GDL), a neo-Nazi group in Florida.

The Daily Dot was unable to confirm that the boat was piloted by GDL members. The group previously made headlines for projecting antisemitic messages on buildings in Florida.

“Nazis at the trump boat parade flying swastikas in Palm Beach,” @UncrossEm posted on X yesterday.

Nazis at the trump boat parade flying swastikas in palm beach



Jon Minadeo & GDL Nazis get DOUSED https://t.co/JpgJXOdMyk pic.twitter.com/B9NHQCUgSN — Floridisto (@UncrossEm) October 13, 2024

Trump’s son, Eric, was also in attendance at the parade. According to a parade participant, he and his wife, Lara Trump, passed out Trump paraphernalia.

“Fabulous boat parade today [in] Palm Beach!” one X user tweeted yesterday. “@EricTrump and [Lara] were out with us tossing us Trump 45-47 hats and flags!”

