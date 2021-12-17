Tim Pool called a hip-hop artist a ‘racist prick’ and it almost came to blows

The Thursday episode of Tim Pool‘s podcast nearly became a brawl.

On the show, Pool and guest Ryan A. Thorburn, better known as R.A. the Rugged Man, were discussing racism.

At one point, R.A. accused Pool of “promoting Derek Chauvin” and making excuses for the men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery.

“Lives have been lost by police and you were there bootlicking the fucking cops,” he said.

Also during the conversation Pool, who often defends violent far-right extremists, claimed that he gets pulled aside for additional screenings in airports. Hip-hop artist R.A. was skeptical.

“I think it’s the beanie,” he said jokingly at one point.

Pool then accused him of being “racist” and called him a “racist prick.” Both men are white.

Things devolved quickly after that.

To defend himself, Pool referenced the documentary he made about protests over the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Voice raising, he said: “‘You have the nerve to come up to me and tell me my experiences don’t matter when fighting the fight.” (Pool didn’t note that he made the documentary before his political views made a 180 and he became a conservative commentator).

“Stop screaming, bitch,” R.A. replied in a calmer tone. “Stop screaming…. I’m not that guy.”

“Yes you are. You are that guy,” Pool insisted.

R.A. jumped up from his seat, shoved the microphone away, cursing and shouting, “I’m not that guy!” and something about “getting fucked up.”

The two later calmed down, apologized, and hugged it out.

Pool deleted the episode from his YouTube channel, but clips of the more contentious part of their discussion nevertheless the rounds on social media on Friday.

“Rapper R.A. The Rugged Man loses it & almost attacks podcast host on air,” tweeted @nojumper.

The internet being the internet, it also inspired a meme.

Tim Pool and RA the Rugged Man gave birth to a new meme last night pic.twitter.com/IUXzT9JtMT — Gᴇɴᴇʀᴀʟ Sᴛᴀx ➐ (@GeneralStax) December 17, 2021

Many appreciated their conversation and credited them for apologizing.

“It takes a strong man to admit you were out of line. Much respect,” one replied to R.A.’s tweet.

Some of Pool’s fans also attacked R.A. “So you admit, you are ‘that guy?’” said one.

Others took R.A.’s side.

“Tim Pool asking for smoke with RA the Rugged Man is how you know these alt-right types were raised on the internet,” tweeted @andraydomise.

Respect @timcast I was out of line last night. I have a lot of life shit going on right now and brought that bullshit energy to the show, I have to work on that. I was wrong. I got emotional and reacted like an idiot. Peace to @Lukewearechange and @sourpatchlyds https://t.co/W7i1GixIxy — R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) December 17, 2021

On Friday, both men tweeted statements noting that they’ve since made up. Pool said they “got heated” and “felt bad about it.” R.A. said he was “out of line.”