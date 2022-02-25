‘Unlink your card’: TikToker issues viral PSA after her Chipotle account allegedly got hacked

A TikToker claims her Chipotle account was hacked and her card information was stolen. In a viral TikTok video, she urges others to unlink their cards from their accounts.

“This is a public service announcement to unlink your card from your Chipotle account,” user @lilhibachibaby said.

This problem isn’t new. Several Chipotle customers also claimed to have their information stolen from their Chipotle accounts.

“But apparently this happens really often and to a lot of people with their Chipotle accounts, which is like what?” the TikToker said.

She said someone used her account for three transactions at Chipotle totaling over $200. The customer claims that they also changed the email on the account, so she was unable to remove her debit card information.

“So if you don’t want to end up like me, unlink your card from your Chipotle account,” she warned other users.

The video garnered over 63,000 views, with several users once again sharing similar experiences with the chain.

“Omggg this happened to me 2 months ago, chipotle was no help on the phone. You literally have to email them to delete your account completely,” one user said.

“This happened to me years ago with chipotle, I only use PayPal with 2-factor authentication to pay for things online now, lesson learned,” said another.

“LITERALLY HAPPENED TO ME A WEEK AGO,” a third user said.

However, many others urged that this issue isn’t solely with Chipotle.

“This can happen with any site you save card info on. Be careful bc it’s not just chipotle that can get hacked!” one user said.

“This happened to my Walmart account. Luckily Walmart cancelled the order and emailed me. I removed my card and changed my password,” said another.

“This happened to me but with Panera!! They ordered 3 times each order was $70+,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @lilhibachibaby via TikTok comment and Chipotle via email to seek comment on the claims.