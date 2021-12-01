‘This happened to me too!’: TikToker says her card got stolen twice through Chipotle app

A TikToker is claiming her card information was stolen through the Chipotle app; people in the comments are saying the same thing happened to them.

In the viral video, @j.jackie69 bops along to a song and shoots her middle finger directly at the camera, but the gesture is really aimed at Chipotle. In the text overlay on the TikTok, she alleges her card information was stolen from the company’s app on “two separate occasions within the past few months.” She claims whoever took her card information used it to buy hundreds of dollars worth of Chipotle.

The lyrics, “Fuck you and your mom and your sister and your job, And your broke-ass car and that shit you call art song,” from the song “abcdefu” by GAYLE plays in the background of the video.

The 19-year old’s TikTok has more than 200,000 views on the app and hundreds of comments.

“Also chipotle literally has a disconnected customer service number and owes me money from orders they claimed were [canceled] and refunded I love them,” the caption reads.

@j.jackie69 also chipotle literally has a disconnected customer service number and owes me money from orders they claimed were cancelled and refunded i love them🥰 ♬ abcdefu – GAYLE

Dozens of people in the comments section shared their own alleged horror stories with the Chipotle app

“This happened to me too! And Chiptole’s response was, ‘Here are 5 free meals,’ that expired bc I was too afraid to use the app,” a commenter said.

“Happened to me too …. filed a police report,” another commented.

“Happened to me many time over $300 worth and customer service is NON existent,” a third wrote.

Others thanked Jackie for posting the video and said they removed their credit card information immediately after watching.

“Removed my card rn, I live paycheck to paycheck and if they even took 15 bucks it would mean no food for a week or two. Thank you for posting this,” a commenter said.

“Went and removed my card,” another said.

People claiming to be former employees for the Tex-Mex chain said the issue has been going on “for years” and the company won’t fix it and “don’t care.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jackie via TikTok comment and to Chipotle via email.

Today’s Top Stories