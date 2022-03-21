Ted Cruz allegedly goes Karen on airport employees after missing flight. Police stepped in

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has once again earned himself the attention of the internet following an incident at an airport. But instead of being shamed for jetting off to Cancun amid a devastating snow storm, Cruz is receiving backlash after allegedly berating airport employees on video, Karen-style, to the point where law enforcement stepped in.

Airport officials have reportedly confirmed the incident, but the video itself is not clear on what Cruz says during the exchange. He also does not appear aggressive in body language. Such accusations come from the Reddit user who uploaded the video, and was apparently there to film it.

Here’s what we know.

The incident began on Sunday after Cruz arrived at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana. A Reddit user who posted the video of Cruz, who missed his flight, said that law enforcement had to be called over after the politician “wouldn’t calm down.” (In the video, an officer does arrive to speak with the Texas senator.)

While it’s difficult to hear what is being said, the Reddit user alleges that Cruz stated something along the lines of “Do you know who I am?” during the conversation.

Reddit users were quick to criticize the lawmaker, even accusing him of being a “coward.”

Others made mention of Cruz’s controversial trip to Mexico last year as his constituents struggled with an unprecedented power outage and snowstorm.

“Can’t escape to Cancun now you piece of shit,” another said.

But many also pushed back on the claim that Cruz had “accosted” the employees, arguing that the video showed nothing of the sort.

“I know it’s fashionable to hate on Ted Cruz… but this video shows no context whatsoever,” one user stated. “He seems to be having a rather rational conversation and isn’t accosting anyone.”

A representative for the airport told the Daily Mail that Cruz had missed the check-in window for his flight and was “frustrated” given that re-booking options were “limited out of Bozeman due to Spring Break.” Bozeman Airport Deputy Director Scott Humphrey later added that Cruz was able to find a flight later that evening.

In an update, the Reddit user who first posted the video said such scenes are not uncommon at the airport.

“I’ve seen this situation play out a hundred times with other passengers,” they wrote. “The airline employees handled Cruz with the same high level of professionalism and respect any other passenger would receive.”

The Reddit user also agreed that while Cruz didn’t appear to “accost” the employees, he was being an “entitled prick.”

“He did however make thinly veiled threats towards the employment of the people involved,” they added. “Demanding their names and threatening to call corporate. Presumably to flex his political weight to punish the employees involved and/or receive special treatment.”

Cruz thus far has not publicly commented on the encounter. We’ve reached out to his office, and local police.

