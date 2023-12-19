‘Poopy pants’ says Ted Cruz, out loud, to a crowd of people: ‘The president has poopy pants’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) claimed that President Joe Biden’s team carries extra pairs of pants with him when he travels “in case he has poopy pants.” Cruz’s remarks came at a speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2023.

JUST IN: Republican Senator Ted Cruz claims President Joe Biden travels with extra pairs of pants in case he poops himself.



Big and stinky if true.



“We have a president of the United States who, his team carries extra pairs of pants with him when he travels in case he has poopy… pic.twitter.com/ECJCVFnIDm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 19, 2023

Cruz’s speech quickly went viral, with conservatives relishing in the rumors about Biden’s age and infirmity, suggesting that what Cruz said was believable.

“Big and stinky if true,” joked conservative influencer Collin Rugg.

“I wish I could say this sounds ridiculous, but it doesn’t,” commented @WesternLensman.

“Embarrassing and pathetic in the eyes of the world,” added @sherryhanna53.

Speculation and innuendo about Biden’s age and infirmity have become the stock in trade of plenty of Republican critiques of Biden, from the nickname “Sleepy Joe Biden,” to memes about the president’s close brushes with staircases. Biden, who turned 81 in November, is the country’s oldest sitting president, and has slowed down noticeably at times in recent years.

Republican posters also resurfaced a rumor about when Biden visited the Vatican back in 2021.

“It’s also been said that when he visited the Vatican, he had a very serious accident and ruined some very pricey furniture after shitting on it…while the Pope was in the room,” speculated @Parabellum2021.

It's also been said that when he visited the Vatican, he had an a very serious accident and ruined some very pricey furniture after shitting on it…while the Pope was in the room — Brosa Parks (@Parabellum2021) December 19, 2023

“I wouldn’t be surprised,” commented @The4ourthBranch, sharing a screenshot of a tweet from October 2021 which spread the rumor about Biden’s mishap.

Other posters dismissed the evidence-free rumor/joke from Cruz, saying it didn’t have anything to do with any actual issues.

“Sure, funny, sad whatever but just a distraction from our real problems,” posted @Freeman17762022.

“Lyin’ Ted is all talk and no action!” commented one Trump booster.

“Term limits or Cruz will never leave,” added another.