Biden took a tumble—and became a meme

While attending the United States Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado on Thursday, President Joe Biden took a mighty fall.

JUST IN: Biden takes major fall on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation.pic.twitter.com/lqV4YlUxCv — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) June 1, 2023

He was swiftly helped up, but the president taking a large spill quickly became a discussion point for a number of conservatives online.

With so many questions about Biden’s age as he seeks re-election (he will be 82 on Inauguration Day if he wins), many felt the video and pictures underscored the concerns people have about the 2024 race and subsequent term in office.

So what does this fall mean for the future? https://t.co/4Sl26lKZJM — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 1, 2023

The state of America in one picture https://t.co/BXSaubCytO — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) June 1, 2023

“The state of America in one picture,” wrote one user.

“Falling like this at his age is very serious. Democrats want us to trust him to be the President until Jan. 2029. If we’re being real we all know that’s insane. He’s in no condition to run,” wrote one conservative influencer.

Joe Biden just had a really bad fall at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation. Falling like this at his age is very serious. Democrats want us to trust him to be the President until Jan, 2029. If we’re being real we all know that’s insane. He’s in no condition to run. pic.twitter.com/wacE0bojb9 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 1, 2023

Others chose to simply meme it.

An early favorite is a mashup of Trump golfing and his ball striking Biden before the fall. This meme has become a conservative standby.

Trump: FORE!



Biden: 🫠



Biden takes a big fall on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation



pic.twitter.com/KtqfNmzza8 — John (@not_goodname) June 1, 2023

Trump himself used a variation of the meme after Biden wrecked his bike last summer.

When someone asked Trump about Biden falling at the Air Force Academy this afternoon, he replied, “Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt.”

"Well, I hope he wasn't hurt." President Donald J. Trump's comment on Biden's fall at the Airforce Academy. pic.twitter.com/VxixgInZo2 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 1, 2023

He then made a joke about his own issue at a military graduation, referencing his “tiptoe down a ramp” that became fodder for people concerned about his fitness for office.

Others criticized the media’s characterization of what happened, particularly that some outlets didn’t mention that Biden was helped up after he fell.

If by "recovers quickly" they mean "couldnt pick himself back up off the ground" and had to have three dudes help him up… @Reuters



Quite the headline. pic.twitter.com/ek7cDor5gW — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 1, 2023

“If by ‘recovers quickly’ they mean ‘couldn’t pick himself back up off the ground’ and had to have three dudes help him up,” wrote one user.

Later in the day, a reporter shared a video of Biden walking up the stairs to Air Force One after the event without assistance.

Biden is headed back to DC. He smiled to press as he boarded, but didn’t stop to speak. pic.twitter.com/zDx7UbhJLy — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) June 1, 2023

He has, however, previously stumbled on those as well.