Vivek swears at CNN, QAnon Shaman feuds with Matt Gaetz: All the weird, viral moments from Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest

Several snippets from Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, a four-day right-wing conference that brought together the likes of Donald Trump Jr., Steve Bannon, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and more, went viral over the weekend.

Turning Point USA, a nonprofit founded by Charlie Kirk, promotes conservative ideology on high school and university campuses nationwide.

Its annual conference—which kicked off on Saturday—aims to have attendees “hear from dozens of the nation’s top leaders, network with thousands of like-minded attendees and 50+ partnering organizations, and experience two nights of concerts featuring top artists in the country—all while celebrating the greatest country in the world, America.”

And when all those personalities get together, a number of viral moments occur.

Here are some of the clips moments so far.

Vivek Ramaswamy tells CNN ‘shut the fuck up‘

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy went off against CNN host Van Jones in his speech, following Jones criticizing him earlier this month as a rising “American demagogue” and a “despicable person.”

“You got this character, Van Jones, on CNN afterward saying, ‘This is the rise of an American demagogue, who’s going to live 50 years longer than Trump. This is dangerous. I am shaking.’ That’s what he says. Just shut the fuck up. At a certain point, just shut the fuck up. Van Jones at CNN,” Ramaswamy said.

🔥Vivek Ramaswamy on Van Jones: “Just shut the fuck up. At a certain point, just shut the fuck up."pic.twitter.com/9Fo2StUJ8N — Merissa Hansen (@merissahansen17) December 18, 2023

MTG says people in D.C. are stupid

Firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has frequently criticized establishment politics and said she was “sick and tired” of Washington, D.C. and how it operates.

“We have stupid people in Washington, D.C. and I can say that for a fact because I work with many of them,” she said at the conference. She added moments later: “And I’m not just talking about Democrats.”

Her remark drew mockery from critics who said things like “who wants to tell her?” and “she needs to look in the mirror.”

Greene: We have stupid people in Washington DC and I can say that for a fact because I work with many of them… pic.twitter.com/e3WO0lYMtC — Acyn (@Acyn) December 17, 2023

Roseanne Barr rants about Muslims trying to replace Christians

In one of the most unhinged moments from the conference, Roseanne Barr left the crowd silenced after she went off about a conspiracy that communists and Muslim caliphates are attempting to replace Christian democracies, a burgeoning concern in the right.

“If we don’t stop these horrible communist … Stalinist, communists with a huge helping of Nazi fascist thrown in, plus one caliphate to replace every Christian democracy on earth now,” she said.

In response to the heavy criticism her remarks have since come under, Barr wrote on X that “‘Roseanne is crazy’ means ‘Roseanne was right again.'”

“When the corporate news backs me up then I’ll worry, until then I am gonna keep blowing minds baby!” she said.

At Charlie Kirk’s big event tonight, Roseanne Barr appears to have had several cocktails and is screaming about Stalinists and communists and Nazis and by the time she gets to a Muslim Caliphate taking over the world the crowd is left in stunned silence. pic.twitter.com/V2jvcrDRrQ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 17, 2023

Charlie Kirk encourages young attendees to get married

Kirk’s message to the young attendees in the audience was crystal clear: get married and have lots of kids.

“You should get married as young as possible and have as many kids as possible. Period. Reject the siren song of modernity,” he said.

“Now some parents are probably, ‘Oh I don’t like that, you know, they should basically, you know they should go get a job first,” he continued. “You’re wrong. Sorry. Honestly. We are on the verge of a population collapse in this country.”

Concerns about population decline are frequently voiced by figures such as Elon Musk, who view the flatline as evidence of a need to emphasize pro-family values.

And at a previous conference geared toward young women, including girls under 18, TPUSA contributor Benny Johnson told them all to have “more babies.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. population will begin declining in 2080 unless immigration increases before then.

“You should get married as young as possible and have as many kids as possible. Period. Reject the siren song of modernity.” #AmFest2023 pic.twitter.com/OnVyUEI0Uq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 17, 2023

Gaetz endorses Tucker Carlson for VP

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) called for ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson to join former President Donald Trump’s presidential bid for 2024.

“Maybe we’ll even get Tucker Carlson joining President Trump in the White House as his VP. Trump-Tucker 2024,” he said to the cheering crowd. “The world might not be ready, but I’m ready.”

“Oh that would be fun,” he added.

Trump has been quiet about who he’d consider to join his ticket but has not ruled out the idea of Carlson, a longtime advocate of his. Some conservatives online are thrilled by the idea.

Did you agree with Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) last night when he called for a Trump-Tucker 2024 ticket? WATCH pic.twitter.com/O9eLGuP9cb — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) December 18, 2023

‘QAnon Shaman’ yells at Gaetz

‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley, a now-libertarian congressional candidate infamous for his attire while participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, was filmed attempting to confront Gaetz on the sidelines of the conference.

Chansley called Gaetz a “fraud” for frequently speaking out in support of those imprisoned for their actions on Jan. 6, yet refusing to give him the time of day.

“WATCH AS HE IGNORES ME TWICE when I ask for a pic & a chance to talk!” Chansley said on X. “He THEN went on stage & talked about the plight of J6ers, RIGHT AFTER HE INTENTIONALLY IGNORED ME & my request to speak & get a photo!”

So @RepMattGaetz doesn't care AT ALL about J6ers!

WATCH AS HE IGNORES ME TWICE when I ask for a pic & a chance to talk!

He THEN went on stage & talked about the plight of J6ers, RIGHT AFTER HE INTENTIONALLY IGNORED ME & my request to speak & get a photo!

👀 videos in this🧵 pic.twitter.com/wSu2FkifGo — Jake Angeli-Chansley (@AmericaShaman) December 18, 2023

“Coward, freaking coward!” Chansley can be heard yelling at him.

“These are big names claiming that they’re for the little guy getting screwed by the big machine and he will not talk to me!” he added.