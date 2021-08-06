‘That isn’t how fentanyl works’: Police criticized for ‘copaganda’ video of officer’s accidental overdose

The opioid epidemic is a very real tragedy that’s claimed thousands of lives.

But critics say that a video recently published by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is the opposite of real. They believe it was faked. Many are calling it copaganda—a mashup of the words “cop” and “propaganda.”

The video is of a rookie officer supposedly overdosing on fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be up to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Recently, a @SDSheriff Deputy was exposed to Fentanyl and nearly died of an overdose. If it wasn't for the quick-thinking of his Field Training Officer in administering Naloxone, that deputy would not be alive today. Watch our public safety video: https://t.co/4FzU7biD7j pic.twitter.com/vWjylpTm14 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) August 5, 2021

The video shows an officer abruptly collapsing moments after handling a substance identified as fentanyl. His superior officer then rapidly summons an ambulance and administers naloxone. This substance is used to treat narcotic overdoses.

The deputy survives. His superior officer claims “he would’ve died in that parking lot if he was alone.”

SDCSD says the video of the “overdose” is taken from the officer’s body camera footage. The department said it doesn’t know if the officer was exposed by touching or inhaling the drug.

Critics on Twitter aren’t buying it.

Several thought the officer fainted or had a panic attack. Others believe the video was staged.

Some who doubt the video’s veracity have verified accounts and identify themselves as medical professionals with experience treating addiction. One Twitter user who describes themselves as a physician and the spouse of a police officer said that touching fentanyl doesn’t cause overdose. “…[T]hat isn’t how fentanyl works.”

Some noted that experts like the American College of Medical Toxicology agree that incidental overdose such as by handling the drug is “unlikely to cause opioid toxicity.” ACMT also notes that fentanyl exposure can only occur through air in “exceptional circumstances.”

I’ve responded to dozens of actual fentanyl overdoses. They do not fall in a controlled manner like this person. Also, why is this mans lips pink? If he couldn’t breathe, his lips would be blue and his skin ashen. He has very good colour. I agree. Panic attack. Heat. Not fentanyl — Alida (she/her) (@alidafernhout) August 6, 2021

this how you know he’s credible pic.twitter.com/Vkt2yYxVr0 — donky from shrek (@donky_fromshrek) August 6, 2021

If fentanyl is so unsafe how did you manage to transport it from the truck to the squad car?



And your boot is not wearing gloves while handling evidence AND narcotics? Please



You guys really should have thought this through a little better before putting it in the public record — Alex Villanueva confuses due and do (@KulonMusk) August 6, 2021

Autocorrect — was supposed to be fentanyl but fantasy works too — Josh Mugele (He/Him) (@jmugele) August 6, 2021

Truth! Have had Fentanyl drip on my hand/finger when drawing it up for a patient and it hasn’t killed me yet. — Dawn Kelly 🏳️‍🌈 (@run4pancakes) August 6, 2021

Many feel that SDCSD should be taken to task for “lying” to the public. Several suggested the department delete the tweet.

SDCSD tweeted that it stands by its video.

“We know what factually happened and our deputy almost died from a fentanyl exposure.”