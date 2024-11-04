Navy SEAL who shot Osama bin Laden roasted for wanting ‘boys’ who vote Harris to be his ‘concubines’

Robert J. O’Neill, the ex-Navy SEAL who claims to have killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, is being ridiculed on social media after saying he’d keep boys who support Vice President Kamala Harris as pleasure slaves.

The remark came in a post to X on Sunday, where O’Neill, who now hosts a podcast, lashed out at a group of young progressives after they stated that “real men support Harris.”

“You’re not men. You’re boys,” O’Neill responded. “If there was no social media, you would be my concubines.”

You’re not men. You’re boys. If there was no social media, you would be my concubines. https://t.co/EUwCiB4o1b — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) November 4, 2024

Yet given the casual definition of a concubine—a woman who lives with a man and is kept in a subservient state often for the purpose of sex—many were creeped out by O’Neill’s attempted jab.

“Wow, dude, are you saying you like boys?” one user questioned in response. “You might want to google concubine by the way.”

“Stop sexually harassing young men online,” another said.

The pro-Harris post was made by Harry Sisson, a 22-year-old TikToker with over one million followers.

Although Sisson doesn’t appear to have responded to the attempted insult, his supporters continue to flood O’Neill’s post.

“Host of ‘THE OPERATOR’ podcast and Seal Team Six bro confessing to fantasizing about having young men as sex slaves right here on social media, gang,” @geogvma said.

Host of “THE OPERATOR” podcast and Seal Team Six bro confessing to fantasizing about having young men as sex slaves right here on social media, gang. https://t.co/Y1i0EIcmkK pic.twitter.com/2lpAGeXck6 — Vincent Artman (@geogvma) November 4, 2024

Many also shared memes questioning whether O’Neill even knew the meaning of the word he used.

“Rob when he learns what concubine actually means,” one user wrote alongside a Breaking Bad GIF.

Rob when he learns what concubine actually means https://t.co/oXdnMqW2UY pic.twitter.com/NSY8typy8x — ░O░S░I░N░T░I░N░B░I░O░ (@GorillaOSINT) November 4, 2024

A Community Note was eventually placed on O’Neill’s post that claimed the correct term would have been a catamite or “a pubescent boy who was the intimate companion of an older male” in Ancient Greece.

While it remains unclear if O’Neill inadvertently used the term, the podcaster has not issued any sort of correction.

Either way, the comment has proven to be highly unpopular.

“What a corny flex,” another X user said. “Four 18 year old American boys being shit on by a Team 6 operative b/c they don’t vote for your Lord Savior. This is the perfect example of why people call you Maga people idiots and want to take your assault rifles away.”

