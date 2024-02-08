Failed pro-Trump congressional candidate, wife team up for anti-trans doc starring Libs of TikTok

Robby Starbuck, a music video director and former congressional candidate who ran in Tennessee, premiered his film The War on Children on X last week. The movie includes interviews with Chaya Raichik, known online as Libs of TikTok, and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

Starbuck announced the X release by saying “Today we make history,” dropping the film as part of a subscription service to his X page.

Starbuck’s documentary is the latest in a string of right-wing vehicles—like Epoch Times’ Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities and the Daily Wire’s What is a Woman?—that spew anti-trans rhetoric and feature the experiences of outspoken de-transitioners.

In a Feb. 2 post on X, Starbuck also dropped a trailer alongside the movie, which he says is about how far-left activists “will stop at nothing to indoctrinate” children, as well as “sexualize them, guilt them and punish them until they submit to their woke religion.”

“For too long the dots haven’t been connected to expose their battle plan,” Starbuck tweeted. “This film exposes EVERYTHING.”

The documentary’s trailer shows a series of interviews conducted by Starbuck and his wife, Landon, a conservative writer and speaker. The pair speak with Raichik, Paul, detransitioner Layla Jane, and Riley Gaines, a Division 1 college swimmer who spoke out against trans women’s inclusion in sports, among many others.

Visualizations of teens scrolling on social media shown in the film feature Dylan Mulvaney, Jeffrey Marsh, and videos of people who have undergone top surgery, or a voluntary double mastectomy. Both Mulvaney, who is trans, and Marsh, who is non-binary, have been heavily targeted by the right for sharing their stories and experiences online.

Starbuck and Landon also speak with Veronika Electronika, a Nashville-based drag queen who hosts local Drag Queen Story Hours. Electronika has spoken publicly about her opposition to Tennessee’s restrictions on drag performers and performances.

In the film, Landon asks the drag queen if she’s seen any “sexually explicit drag shows marketed as all ages for kids that you would denounce or think that were a problem.” Electronika says no, after which Starbuck shows her a zoomed-in photo of her crotch while performing.

“I’m sorry I’m going to have to end the interview,” Electronika responded. In a later clip shown in the trailer, Electronika asks for the cameras to be “turned off for a second” so she can have a “real conversation” with Starbuck.

The documentary also received a shout-out from Donald Trump Jr.

“As a father, there’s not a more important film for parents & grandparents to watch right now! You need to know who’s after your kids and why,” Trump tweeted. “EVERY parent needs to see it!”

The trailer also got a boost this week from Elon Musk, who posted it on his X account. As a result, Landon said that it had almost 27 million views as of this morning.

