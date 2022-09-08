Matt Walsh fans are trolling Eventbrite for canceling screenings of his transphobic documentary

Right-wing mouthpiece Matt Walsh has spent the summer promoting his transphobic documentary What is a Woman? Walsh’s mission to saturate the world with his attacks on transgender people is now being hindered by Eventbrite. The company reportedly keeps canceling screenings of What is a Woman?

Walsh’s fans are deep in their feelings over the cancelations. Eventbrite’s Twitter mentions are swamped with people outraged that they can’t spend 95 minutes of their lives absorbing Walsh’s views on gender expression and “what it means to be a woman.”

Eventbrite didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

What is a Woman? is part of Walsh’s mission to spend the year attacking transgender people. But the documentary has been besieged with drama for months before its release. In February, the Daily Dot reported that Walsh was running a fake company to trick people into agreeing to interviews.

In May, transgender people complained that Walsh used their Instagram photos to promote the documentary without permission.

In June, the Daily Wire claimed that its website was being attacked to prevent it from screening its employee’s pet project. People were highly skeptical of this claim.

Now Eventbrite is reportedly refusing to let people use its event planning platform to show the documentary.

Screenshots of the notices Eventbrite is purportedly sending to people who schedule screenings of What is a Woman? claim that it violates Eventbrite’s community guidelines. These guidelines prohibit hateful content that targets people on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation.

The notices also say, “We do not permit events, content, or creators that promote or encourage hate, violence, or harassment towards others and/or oneself.”

These notices further warn recipients that the company will remove future events that violate its policies and may terminate accounts for repeated or severe violations.

On Wednesday, Walsh angrily accused Eventbrite of canceling screenings since at least July. “It is absolutely ludicrous and indefensible to categorize our film as ‘hate speech,’” he added.

Another person who claimed Eventbrite had canceled their screening complained, “Everything is upside down.”

Walsh’s fans are now swarming Eventbrite’s tweets with angry comments and vows to “NEVER” use the service again.

NEVER from you — Surly Tears (@SurlyTears) September 8, 2022

But what if we wanted to watch 'What is a woman' with our friends? — Christina Struck (@ParisianDreamer) September 8, 2022

Many accused Eventbrite of “censorship.”

As of Thursday afternoon, there were no upcoming Eventbrite screenings for Walsh’s documentary.