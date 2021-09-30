‘I want an audit!’: Democrat mocks Republican election fraud claims with Congressional baseball game tweet

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) used Wednesday night’s annual Congressional baseball game to mock Republicans over their false claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

Each year, Democrats and Republicans in Congress play a baseball game against one another. The game, which was held at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on Wednesday evening, saw the Republicans win 13-12. It was their first win since 2016, according to the Hill.

Following the Republican win, Khanna decided to weigh in. The lawmaker decided to make fun of claims by some Republicans—including former President Donald Trump—that the 2020 election was fraudulent in some way.

There is no evidence to support those claims, and a Republican-led audit of the election in Arizona confirmed that President Joe Biden won the state.

Khan used the close game and Democratic loss to poke fun at those false election fraud claims.

“I don’t care if the scoreboard said Republicans 13, Democrats 12. Democrats won! The Republicans stole the game! I demand a recount! I want an audit! Democrats must introduce new rules to make it more difficult for Republicans to hit, run, score, and catch the ball for outs,” Khanna tweeted late Wednesday night.

Many caught onto the joke and piled on.

“We can always hire the Sport Ninjas to audit the game,” one Twitter user joked, referencing the Cyber Ninjas firm that conducted the recent Arizona audit that found Biden won the state.

“Stop the steal of the game by Republicans, Dems won!” another Twitter user chimed in.

One Twitter user replied to Khanna with a sarcastic hashtag: #StopTheScore.